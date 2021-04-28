Old Time Preachers Quartet Back to Touring Full-Time

Nashville, TN (April 27, 2021)The Old Time Preachers are blessed and happy to be back on the road with a full schedule of singing and preaching!
This past weekend they sang to packed crowds and had some great, spirit-filled services. Their busy weekend began at Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden, NC on Thursday and Friday nights. Then, on Saturday, they sang at Heritage Pointe Baptist Church in Ringgold, GA. Sunday, they sang and preached at Pine Ridge Church in Dallas, GA.
This week (April 26-29) they will be in both the morning and evening services at Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview, KY and are expecting a great time in the Lord!
To follow the Old Time Preachers Quartet's schedule, visit them online at
oldtimepreachersquartet.com
