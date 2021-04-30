11th Hour Releases “Whosoever Will May Come” Featuring Logan Smith

Arden, North Carolina (April 30, 2021) — In its never-ending journey to spread Christ’s message of hope and deliverance through their music, 11th Hour has been growing audiences with the contemporary style that’s won them acclaim throughout the world of southern gospel music. The third release in a series of new songs recorded since their latest full-length project — and the group’s latest radio single — “Whosoever Will May Come” is a celebratory invitation that features Logan Smith.

With rootsy fiddle and dobro featured alongside crackling electric guitar and piano, the new song has a strong country flavor underpinning its welcoming message. Urging all in need of healing to come to Christ, its joyous chorus, which neatly entwines Logan Smith’s passionate lead with overlapping harmonies from Amber Eppinette and Jaquita Lindsay, draws on Revelations 22:17 for its imagery:

If you’re thirsty, come to the river of life and drink

If you’re hurting there’s a healer who will meet your every need

All are welcome, there’s an open invitation for everyone

No matter who you are or what you’ve done

Every single whosoever will may come

“Whosoever Will May Come” goes on to emphasize the universality of salvation, addressing its call to “every nation, tribe and tongue” before a more restrained bridge pares the message down to the simplest of words — “Come, come, if you’re hungry there’s a table” —then yields to an even more triumphant series of choruses that display the group’s energetic, sophisticated vocal arrangements.

“When I first heard ‘Whosoever Will May Come,’ I loved the hook and timely message,” enthuses Smith. “Amber wrote the song with Kenna Turner West and Jason Cox. Anytime those three get in a room, it’s bound to be good, and this one is no exception to their list of great songs!”

“I’ll never forget the first time I heard the line, ‘no matter who you are, or what you’ve done,’” he adds. “That means everyone! There’s nothing you could do or have ever done that’ll keep Jesus from loving YOU! We’re all a ‘whosoever,’ and I think this song will touch a lot of people. I’m honored to sing this great tune!”Listen to “Whosoever Will May Come” HERE.

About 11th Hour

Over the last ten years of traveling on the road, 11th Hour has seen God do some incredible things. With musical influences such as Karen Peck and New River, The Martins, Gold City, and The Kingsmen, 11th Hour has stayed fresh and relevant while maintaining a versatile sound, able to lead congregations in moving times of worship. After reaching high acclaim, in 2012, 11th Hour signed a recording contract with Crossroads Music. They’ve had five #1 songs on the Singing News chart and been nominated for numerous awards in Southern Gospel music such as Singing News Trio of the Year and AGM Album of the Year, while Amber Eppinette was nominated for Soprano of the Year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.