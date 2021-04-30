Tiffany Coburn Declares a Message of Hope with You Are More

Nashville, TN (April 30, 2021) – StowTown Records is thrilled to announce the release of Tiffany Coburn’s sophomore solo project, You Are More. As an artist who is celebrated for her powerhouse vocals that soar high above the music and linger after the cutoff, it would be easy for Tiffany to record big numbers that merely serve to showcase her vocal prowess. Instead, she chose songs based on their timely message of unwavering hope; songs to which she can personally relate. With all-new songs written by some of gospel music’s top songwriters, You Are More is a poignant, relevant example of what it means to persevere.

Widely known as a member of the acclaimed acapella group, Voctave, and longtime performer with Disney’s Voices of Liberty, Tiffany is beyond excited to share her latest solo endeavor with the world. She explains, “I am so happy to be releasing these songs during spring. We’ve all walked through a global pandemic and for those of us who are here – it is for a purpose. We are awakening, stepping out into His grace, laughing, working, living, and connecting with others once again.” Themes of grace weave an exquisite tapestry throughout each song on the project, highlighting that we are all made in the likeness of God and are able to receive love and forgiveness no matter who we are, where we are, or what we have done.

The title track, written by Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey, is a beautiful reminder to everyone that they matter. The lyrics relay the message that people of “every shape” and “every shade” are “wonderfully made.” “You Are More” could not have come at better time. This song is a heartfelt, soul-stirring anthem of encouragement.

“Roll Back River,” the first radio single from the project, has hit the airwaves on major radio stations across the country. “When I Let It Go,” written by Haun, Lindsey, Carolyn Cross and Val Dacus, is a hauntingly beautiful masterpiece that speaks of grace coming through total surrender. To close out this album of incredible new songs, Coburn sings a lovely rendition of the classic, “Seasons of the Soul.” It perfectly sums up the state of hopefulness and spring that Tiffany wishes to convey.

Tiffany’s breathtaking vocals blend beautifully with the featured guests on the project. Grammy® Award-nominated and GMA Dove Award-winning artists Point of Grace, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Joseph Habedank, and The Isaacs all make appearances on the album. “I am honored that they have all poured their unbelievable talents into this project. It is truly a blessing,” Tiffany says.

Embracing Tiffany’s vision for this album was easy for multi-award winning producer and arranger Wayne Haun. Wayne shares, “Tiffany is an artist’s artist. She is a teacher, a communicator and a performer. That is evident on this project due to the amount of major talent that wanted to collaborate with her.” In addition to extending the invitation to these guest vocalists, Haun invited Les Misérables Musical Director Brian Eads to orchestrate one of the tracks, “Then There’s Grace.” Haun continues, “She is one of the most seasoned singers I know. Time and again I’ve seen lines of young musicians just trying to get two minutes’ worth of her masterful advice. Her talent is seriously off the charts, and yet her humility is genuine. I think this album really reveals her heart, set to music.”

With versatile musical stylings, You Are More is both fresh and nostalgic and is sure to have broad appeal with multi-generational audiences. Distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony, You Are More is available at digital and retail outlets worldwide.

You Are More Track Listing:

Matchless featuring Point of Grace

What If It’s Us

You Are More

Roll Back River featuring Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Then There’s Grace duet with Joseph Habedank

When I Let It Go

Nobody Knows Better Than Me featuring The Isaacs

Let Your Light So Shine

Seasons of the Soul

ABOUT TIFFANY COBURN:

Her unmistakable voice has brought inspiration and happiness to friends and families for decades. She has a heart and relentless passion for ministry. The stellar gift Tiffany Coburn brings to the world through her music is remarkable. Whether you hear her singing with Disney’s “Voices of Liberty,” “Voctave” or performing at churches and concert halls across the country, your heart will be moved by her sweet spirit and powerful voice. While Tiffany enjoys every opportunity to perform as a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall, the Lincoln Center, for the Boston Pops and for orchestras across the country, it is the opportunities to share her heart through music with the church that are the most special.

LINKS:

https://www.tiffanycoburn.com

www.facebook.com/coburn.tiffany

www.instagram.com/tiffanycoburnofficial/

www.youtube.com/channel/UClgF18PlkfYrbctPfxOcpNQ

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.

LINK:

www.stowtownrecords.com/