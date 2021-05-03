Faithful Crossings Announces New Member – Kay Sharbono

Kansas City, MO – (May 3, 2021) BMG artists and well known trio, Faithful Crossings, has announced the addition of their newest member, Kay Sharbono.

After a prayerful search, they were thrilled when Kay agreed to join them in the ministry. Kay replaces Curtis and Tammy Sumner’s daughter, Lauren Sumner, whose sweet harmonies gave Faithful Crossings the blend that they have become known for. “These were not easy shoes to fill,” states group leader, Tammy Sumner, “Lauren has a super-wide vocal range and, of course, she’s our baby girl and we’ll miss her, but we feel that Kay will truly be a great fit for the group!”

A resident of Smithville, MO, Kay is no stranger to Southern Gospel music. She learned to sing harmony at an early age while singing with her parents as part of the Roberson Family Singers.

Kay went on to sing in many groups throughout the years, and while with Forever His Quartet she had the opportunity to share the stage with the Mark Trammel Quartet and the Blackwood Brothers.

Tammy states “We’re so grateful that God chose to send us this wonderful and talented woman of God. She is already part of the family, and a great fit for Faithful Crossings. God sure knows what He’s doing! We’re so excited to see what the future brings.”

Faithful Crossings recently released a video for their current single Just Can’t Wait (featuring Karen Peck Gooch), one of the cuts from their album titled Farther Down the Road-Songs for the Journey. The entire album has been met with rave reviews.

We’re looking forward to more great Southern Gospel Music from this talented and anointed trio. Welcome, Kay, to the Faithful Crossings family!

About Faithful Crossings

Approaching their fourteenth year of ministry, the popular Missouri-based group has been blessed beyond measure to have been able to share their message in song throughout the United States. Faithful Crossings has been nominated for multiple Diamond Awards, and has interviewed and performed on live radio and TV stations all over the US. Known for their sweet close harmonies that render a bluegrass edge to their music, they have performed multiple times at the National Quartet Convention, and have had the privilege of sharing the stage with many of Gospel Music’s greats.

The ministry of Faithful Crossings was started by husband and wife team, Tammy and Curtis Sumner back in 2006. After years of individual ministry, they believed that God was calling them to begin a new family ministry with their children. They prayed and sought a name that would express the heart of their calling, and because God had always been faithful to them at each and every crossroad of their lives, they chose the name “Faithful Crossings.

Their latest CD, “Farther Down the Road,” was produced by the legendary Nashville icon, Les Butler. Though seasoned in Gospel Music, Faithful Crossings is presenting a fresh new face and sound that is sure to please their fans.