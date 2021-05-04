Monday – May 3, 2021

Ad
May 4, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim & Melissa Brady hold on to the #1 spot this week with “You Gotta Have a Song” – the third single from the duo’s AGM award-winning release Hope Keeps Writing the Song. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1115You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
2217I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1
3315First Church of MercyThe Sound2
4511Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
5414Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
6610Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River5
777He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet4
81125What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
91011Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound9
10128Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour10
11810What a DayLegacy Five6
12138This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths12
13915Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
141927Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
15185My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family15
161423I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
17204Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank17
182224Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
191520Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
202510Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations20
213531The WildernessIsaacs1(3)
22306Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn22
231711It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family17
242914To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
25166Start With Well DoneGreater Vision16
26269You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop26
27277I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet27
28214Grace Ain’t FairNelons21
29344Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice29
302315GlorySteeles15
313210Hard TimesZane & Donna King27
32383Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West32
331You’re Home to StayGuardians33
34373The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady34
35369These Are the DaysKingsmen22
362827He Will Be GodWhisnants1(2)
37334Faith Shines BrighterThree Bridges33
382429The Hem of His GarmentMark Trammell Quartet5
39403The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family39
40314Remember His FaithfulnessRiley Harrison Clark31
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

