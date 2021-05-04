The LeFevre Quartet Hits #1 Spot with “Practice What You’re Preaching”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MAY 4, 2021) — The LeFevre Quartet is celebrating a #1 single from its latest album, Hope. “Practice What You’re Preaching” garnered the top position on the Singing News Top 80 Chart for the month of June, as well as the top position on the SGN Scoops Chart for the month of May. The song reached the #1 position on the Singing News Power 50 weekly chart in March. Penned by Lee Black and Scott Inman, “Practice What You’re Preaching” was released to radio in November of 2020 and quickly climbed the national charts.

This is the second single from the quartet’s latest New Day Records’ release, Hope, to reach the #1 position. “Between the Prayer and the Answer” topped the radio charts in 2020.

“We are thrilled and honored that “Practice What You’re Preaching” has touched so many people,” says Mike LeFevre. “With the current atmosphere in our country today, we as Christians should be living a lifestyle that is in line with what we preach. I’m thankful for Lee Black and Scotty Inman for trusting us with their song, our record label for its support, and all the DJs who played the single. We’re honored and humbled by all that God has entrusted to us.”

Dusty Wells, director of label and artist relations at Daywind, added “We here at Daywind are so excited about this song from the LeFevre Quartet going number 1! The Hope project was exactly what listeners needed when it released in 2020. It is fast becoming one of their best- selling projects to date. This is a fun song with a strong message that all of us need to be reminded of in regards to our individual walk with the Lord. Our team loves working alongside Mike, Jordan, Jay, Will and Brian, and we are so proud and honored to have them on the label and partner together to take their music and message to a world that needs to hear the HOPE of Jesus.”

The group recently dropped the video for the song, directed by Chandler Baucom, on social media. They are also nominated in the Top 10 for several Singing News Fan Awards, including Favorite Album (Hope), Favorite Song (“Between the Prayer and the Answer”), Favorite Baritone (Mike LeFevre) and Favorite Tenor (Jay Parrack). Be sure to vote for them on singingnews.com

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, HighRoad, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, LeFevre Quartet, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Southbound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.