Chronicle Releases New Lyric Video for Their Latest Radio Single, “Can’t Lose for Winning”

Denham Springs, LA – (May 7, 2021) Chronicle, the talented husband and wife duo of Tim and Missy Kinchen, have announced the release of their latest lyric video “Can’t Lose For Winning.” The title cut of their latest project, Can’t Lose for Winning will be released to radio this month as well.

Written by Dave Williford Can’t Lose for Winning is an inspiring and upbeat song that proclaims our inevitable victory over life’s troubles, even in the uncertain times we’ve been experiencing.

Produced by one of Nashville’s most sought-after talents, Les Butler, the cheerful and well appointed song clearly reflects his consummate workmanship. As always, he pulled in some of Nashville’s finest musicians to lend their talent to the project.

The instrumentation smoothly supports Tim’s strong baritone vocal and Missy’s lyrical harmonies. Add to that the signature saxophone that Tim’s famous for, and you have a unique cut that will make you hit rewind again and again.

Of the project Tim said “Now is the time for us to encourage each other, and we want our music to do that. And after all, you can’t lose for winning with Christ!”

Chronicle was the recipient of the SGN Scoops 2019 Duo of the Year award and has been named as one of the top ten nominees in the 2021 Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Duet. We encourage you to go to SingingNews.com and vote for all your favorite Christian artists, including Chronicle.

To get a sampling of the CD, a preview video can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hBdDZTUghRk

To purchase Chronicle’s music click any of these icons or go to : https://www.chroniclegospelgroup.com/ministry-music-store

To book Chronicle email: chroniclegospelgroup@yahoo.com

About Chronicle

Husband and wife duo, Chronicle, hail from Denham Springs, Louisiana. Comprised of Melissa Kinchen (Missy) and husband Tim Kinchen, they travel and minister throughout the southern United States.

Their unique sound has a soulful country vibe, held together by Missy’s rich alto vocals and Tim’s throaty baritone voice. Highlighted by Tim’s amazing prowess on the sax, the group can make even the oldest hymn sound fresh and new. Gifted with the ability to write their own anointed music there is an added dimension to their concerts that makes them an award-winning combination.

Chronicle shares in both concert and the Word when requested. Their experienced delivery and love of the Lord is evident in every moment they are on the platform.