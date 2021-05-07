Endless Highway Releases New Album – Come Home

Arden, North Carolina (May 7, 2021) — Endless Highway, the musical ministry of the Griggs family, is known for combining diverse musical styles with compelling songs that communicate meaning and reflect on their personal journeys in Christ. It’s music with a message, intended to reach listeners, followers of Christ and those searching for redemption.

On their new LP, this family of Christian music recording artists adds to their series of single releases to create Come Home, a diverse and compelling work that proclaims faith and encourages hope.

Produced by multi-awarded and 3-time GRAMMY®-nominated Wayne Haun for Skyland Records, the selection of songs includes the compelling and powerfully gentle, radio single “He Rescued Me” and the upbeat and snappy “Take It From Here.”

Other highlights are the contemporary and pop-folky “Every Valley Has A Promise,” the soul-inspired “About the Business” and the modern-rock influenced “Come Home Kind of God.”

Bringing two generations of the family together in song, Endless Highway features father Jason, mother Vanessa, daughter Allison and son Jay, with Allison’s and Jay’s vocals most frequently featured.

“This project adds another dimension to our musical discography,” says Jason Griggs. “We are grateful for the collection of writers that provided strong lyrical content. We know these songs will encourage, uplift, and minister to the listener. Award-winning producer, Wayne Haun provided a very colorful palette of musical diversity for this project, both instrumentally and vocally. We are anxious to see how God will use this project to minister to listeners!”

About Endless Highway

Endless Highway, which originally was started as The Joylanders in 1971 by Perry & Nell Wimberley, stands and sings three generations strong at each concert. The group has continued the Gospel ministry started then through Vanessa Griggs, Perry & Nell’s daughter, her husband Jason Griggs and their children Jay and Allison Griggs, who now do the bulk of the singing at live performances.

Endless Highway offers a blend of Southern Gospel, Bluegrass Gospel, Acapella, and Acoustic Music. Whether it be a time tested hymn of the church, a spirited acapella song, or a toe-tapping bluegrass song, Endless Highway will offer something to please every concert-goer. Attendees are sure to enjoy a mix of live instrumentation, pure acapella music, and tracks accompanied by Endless Highway’s vocals. Endless Highway loves to have fun while ministering, but make no mistake, their goal is to exalt Christ, edify the church, and evangelize to the lost.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.