Main Street Announces Addition of Blake & Jenna Bolerjack to Berry Hill Records

Nashville, TN (May 7th, 2021) – Main Street Music & Entertainment is pleased to announce the addition of Blake & Jenna Bolerjack to the Berry Hill roster.

The husband/wife duo of Blake & Jenna Bolerjack has traveled full time together for several years. Their signature velvety blend produces a mix of classic and modern styles of music that reflects their personalities. Individually, Blake & Jenna both have powerful testimonies of God’s grace and faithfulness in their lives, bringing them through the lowest of valleys, and into the healing and restoration on the other side.

Main Street is proud to partner with the award-winning duo on the release of not one, but two new projects, currently slated for a June release. A new studio project, entitled Always Will Be, features a stellar lineup of Scripture rich songs, including the new single, ‘Ain’t No Grave.’ Accompanying the release will be a new worship project. Sing to the King features the duo’s interpretation of beloved worship songs such as ‘Jesus Messiah,’ ‘You Are My All In All,’ ‘Because He Lives,’ and many more! More information about the upcoming projects will be made available in the coming weeks.

“We are excited to team up with Main Street Music & Entertainment, joining together to continue in our mission to encourage others through music,” shares Jenna Bolerjack. “We look forward to working with Main Street with great anticipation and are thankful for this timely partnership we have prayed for.”

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Blake & Jenna Bolerjack on social media, or visit blakeandjenna.com.

Main Street Music & Entertainment is a full service entertainment company comprised of Berry Hill Records, 65South Records, Penn Street Records, .45 Caliber Records, Exit 209 Records and Skinny Chicken Records, as well as Broad Street Music Publishing and Serge Music Publishing.

For more information on Main Street, visit mainstreetme.com.