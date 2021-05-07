The Kingdom Heirs Deliver a Simple But Meaningful Message with ‘Jesus Is Enough’

Arden, North Carolina (May 7, 2021) — Sometimes the simplest message is the best — and that’s as likely to be true for those who hear the new single from the Kingdom Heirs as it was for drummer Dennis Murphy, to whom the song’s title was given at a personal appearance by the legendary group.

“I hope everyone enjoys our new release, ‘Jesus Is Enough,’” says Murphy. “I wrote this song based on a quote from a lady at one of our concerts as she was talking to Arthur. She shared the exact words, ‘Jesus is enough,’ and they become somewhat of a slogan during our winter tour. Jesus IS enough, regardless of the circumstances in our lives! I’m also excited that we were able to feature our new tenor singer Jacob Ellison on this song. Jacob has done a fantastic job of bringing this song to life.”

From the first note he sings, it’s clear that, young as he is, Ellison knows how to deliver a heartfelt message with an abundance of talent and a love for Southern Gospel music. His voice, soaring joyously over a horn-led arrangement is filled with urgency as he reminds the listener to “Remember these three words: Jesus is enough.” The truth of this fundamental profession of belief is underlined in the song’s energetic chorus, which features the rich bass vocal of Jeff Chapman in counterpoint to Ellison and harmony singers Arthur Rice and Loren Harris, and driven home in an exciting call-and-response bridge that affirms:

“Jesus is enough in times of sorrow, Jesus is enough today and tomorrow

Jesus is enough when you’re sad and lonely Jesus is enough — He’s the One and Only”



“I think one of my greatest struggles as a Christian has been trusting that Jesus is enough when facing difficult situations,” confesses Ellison. “I think Dennis’s song embodies the beautiful lesson and peace that can be found in believing that truth.”

About The Kingdom Heirs

From the Mountains of East Tennessee, Southern Gospel Music fills the air and is the home of The Kingdom Heirs, one of Southern Gospel Music’s top Male Quartets. The group started performing in local churches and concert halls and as their music and message spread to a wider audience, so did their popularity and demand. Later in 1982 they began singing at the Silver Dollar City theme park, which is now Dollywood. In 1986 when the theme park took on their new name, The Kingdom Heirs were asked to become the resident gospel group and now this year, both The Kingdom Heirs and Dollywood are celebrating 34 years. Not only are they one of Dollywood’s favorites, but a favorite to millions everywhere.

The Kingdom Heirs have been nominated many times for industry awards such as The SGMA Awards, Dove Awards and The Singing News Fan Awards. Winning Newcomer Group of the Year in 1989, the group has been a constant favorite. The latest award is 2020 Band of the Year, which the band also won in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2013, 2014, 2015,2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. They have also had many top ten songs, and currently have had 40 top 5 songs in a row and 12 number 1 songs including “Come To The Well,” “I’ll Know I’m Home,” “The Borrowed Tomb,” “Just Beyond The Sunset” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Just Preach Jesus” (Nominated for Song of the Year), “Tell Me Why” and “He Locked The Gates.” Two songs “The Chain Gang” and “Pieces” off of their highly successful album, A New Look, were nominated for a Dove Award in 2016. Their album The Last Big Thing debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts in October 2017 followed by another Billboard debut with Something Good Vol Two in May 2019 and another with Everything In Between in October of 2019. Over the past years they have had 29 songs nominated for Song of the Year. The Kingdom Heirs are Arthur Rice, lead singer; Jeff Chapman, bass singer; Jacob Ellison, tenor singer; Loren Harris, baritone singer; Dennis Murphy, drummer; Andy Stringfield, pianist; and Kreis French, manager.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.