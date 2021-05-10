Monday – May 10, 2021

Ad
May 10, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Tribute Quartet reclaims the #1 spot this week with “I Call It Home” – the debut single from the quartet’s most recent release Quartet Tribute, Vol. 2. The chart also sees debuts from High Road, The Martins, and The Williamsons. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1218I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1(2)
2316First Church of MercyThe Sound2
3611Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River3
4116You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
5515Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
6412Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
778He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet4
81111What a DayLegacy Five6
9912Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound9
10109Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour10
11156My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family11
12129This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths12
131316Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
14257Start With Well DoneGreater Vision14
15826What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
16285Grace Ain’t FairNelons16
17175Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank17
18227Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn18
191428Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
202011Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations20
211921Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
22295Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice22
232312It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family17
242415To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
253111Hard TimeZane & Donna King25
262610You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop26
27278I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet27
281624I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
29344The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady29
303016GlorySteeles15
311825Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
32324Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West32
33332You’re Home to StayGuardians33
341The Day I Got SavedHigh Road34
353510These Are the DaysKingsmen22
362132The WildernessIsaacs1(3)
37375Faith Shines BrighterThree Bridges33
381Joy to the WorldMartins38
39394The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family39
401He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

