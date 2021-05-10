Triumphant Quartet Experiences Bus Fire

According to the group’s Facebook page:

At 4:15am on I-39 just outside of Rockford, IL our tour bus & trailer rapidly caught fire traveling toward Wisconsin. Everyone was asleep except for our driver, Jamie Bramlett, who acted quickly and made sure everyone made it off the bus safely and we are very grateful. A big “thank you” to all the local first responders who rushed to the scene and helped us. In The meantime we are securing vehicles so we can make our concert tonight in Wisconsin Dells, WI. Keep us in your prayers in the days and weeks ahead as we begin the process of handling the total loss of the bus and finding new permanent transportation moving forward. In spite of it all, We praise the Lord for His hand of safety and provision. “All my life You have been faithful, all my life You have been so so good. With every breath that I am able. I will sing of Goodness of God” – Triumphant guys