Curb | Word Music Publishing Extends Publishing Deal With Kenna Turner West

Nashville Tenn. (May 10, 2021) – Curb | Word Music Publishing is pleased to announce that Kenna Turner West is extending her relationship with the Nashville-based company. West is no stranger to fans of gospel music; over the last two decades, the acclaimed songwriter has cowritten hit songs such as “Say Amen,” “Revival,” and “Even Me.” With over 100 Song Of The Year nominations, 25 Song Of The Year wins, and 8 BMI Awards to her credit, the multi-Dove Award-winning songwriter has also penned songs for GRAMMY® Award-winning projects by Jason Crabb and Lady A’s Hillary Scott.

Born into the music industry, West is the daughter of Ken Turner, who sang bass for many years with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Her mother-in-law is Country Music Hall of Fame-member Dottie West. “Music has always been such a huge part of our family,” shares West, “so to follow in the footsteps of our parents in some small way moves me very deeply.”

While West spends much of her time writing songs for the industry’s top recording artists, she has also penned six musicals for the church and has written songs for film. “When I look back over the years and see what God has done with the songs He’s given us, it’s truly humbling. All I have wanted to do since I committed my life to Christ is to find creative ways to communicate the gospel—and He continues to allow me to do just that. Sometimes it’s through singing or teaching, and sometimes it’s through writing,” reflects the board-certified biblical counselor who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in theology. “Since everything I am comes together around music, it’s a total joy for me to partner with the amazing team at Curb | Word Music Publishing. It really is a great place to call home as a songwriter.”

Curb | Word Music Publishing VP of Christian A&R and Publishing Jonathan Mason states, “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Kenna here at Curb | Word Music Publishing. To work with someone who has such a deep musical heritage alongside her own personal track record of success across multiple genres inspires us all.”

West is also celebrating the success of her first single as a Crossroads Label Group recording artist. Her debut single, “Calling All Prodigals,” is currently rising on the national charts. The full project, entitled A Reason For Hope is scheduled for a summer release.

For more information about Kenna Turner West, please contact maryalice@blueskiescreativegroup.com.

About Curb | Word Entertainment

In 2016, Curb Records acquired Word Entertainment, combining two of the music industry’s most respected global brands, and more than a century of collective experience. Today, Curb and Word are two of the world’s leading independent music companies. Owned and operated by Mike Curb, the Curb | Word family includes the labels Curb, Word, Squint, Fervent, Sidewalk, MCC and IVAV, as well as Curb Publishing, Word Publishing, 25 Live, Curb Films, Word Films, Word Entertainment, and Curb Sports, representing top artists and entertainers in Country, Christian, Pop, Rock, and Hip-Hop. For more information, visit www.curb.com.