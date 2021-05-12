Ad
Greater Vision Releases Still to Digital Streaming Outlets

May 12, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MAY 12, 2021) — Greater Vision is excited to announce the release of its 2017 album Still to digital streaming outlets. Still features the #1 hit songs “God Doesn’t Care,” “Rolled Back Stone,” and the title track, “Still.” Fans can now listen to each of the twelve (12) tracks wherever they listen to music including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more. 

“Greater Vision is one of the greatest artists in the history of Gospel music,” commented Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “Its legacy, built over the past thirty years, is found in the musical and lyrical masterpieces found on its albums, along with its live performances. To maximize the impact of its ministry, Greater Vision is committed to making its music available however fans want to consume it, including on compact discs, usbs, and vinyl albums, as well as through digital and streaming outlets.” 

Click here to listen to the full album wherever you listen to music.


Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, HighRoad, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, LeFevre Quartet, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Southbound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all physical, digital, and streaming outlets.

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

