Greater Vision Releases Still to Digital Streaming Outlets

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MAY 12, 2021) — Greater Vision is excited to announce the release of its 2017 album Still to digital streaming outlets. Still features the #1 hit songs “God Doesn’t Care,” “Rolled Back Stone,” and the title track, “Still.” Fans can now listen to each of the twelve (12) tracks wherever they listen to music including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and more.

“Greater Vision is one of the greatest artists in the history of Gospel music,” commented Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group. “Its legacy, built over the past thirty years, is found in the musical and lyrical masterpieces found on its albums, along with its live performances. To maximize the impact of its ministry, Greater Vision is committed to making its music available however fans want to consume it, including on compact discs, usbs, and vinyl albums, as well as through digital and streaming outlets.”

