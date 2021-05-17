Daywind Music Group Artists and Songwriters Honored with 37 Top Five Singing News Fan Award Nominations

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE — The Singing News Magazine announced its 2021 Top Five Singing News Fan Awards nominees recently with Daywind Music Group (DMG) artists and songwriters receiving 37 nominations.

The Singing News Fan Awards are decided by the readers of the Singing News Magazine and fans of the Southern Gospel genre. The ballot for the Top Five will appear in the July issue of the Singing News Magazine, with final round voting beginning on June 25, 2021. Voting will be done online and anyone may vote. After the final round of voting is complete, the awards ceremony will take place during the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Friday, October 1, 2021. (is this the correct day?)

Greater Vision was honored with six (6) total nominations, highlighted by Favorite Album for its special 30th-anniversary album, The Journey, as well as Favorite Trio. Group members received nominations for their respective parts including Favorite Tenor (Chris Allman), Favorite Lead (Rodney Griffin), and Favorite Musician (Gerald Wolfe). Rodney Griffin also received a nomination for Favorite Songwriter.

Karen Peck & New River received five (5) nominations including Favorite Song for “The God I Serve,” Favorite Artist, and Favorite Mixed Group. Karen Peck Gooch also nabbed a nomination for Favorite Soprano, while Autumn Nelon Clark snagged a nomination for Favorite Young Artist.

Legacy Five received four (4) nominations including Favorite Quartet and Favorite Song for “I Believe the Book.” Group members Matt Fouch (Favorite Bass) and Lee Black (Favorite Songwriter) also received nominations.

The Sound nabbed three (3) nominations including Favorite Trio, Favorite New Artist, and Favorite Song for its #1 song, “Can I Get A Witness.”

Joseph Habedank, the reigning Favorite Soloist, received two (2) nominations for Favorite Soloist and Favorite Songwriter.

The Nelons received two (2) nominations including Favorite Young Artist (Autumn Nelon Clark) and Favorite Alto (Kelly Nelon Clark).

Brian Free & Assurance had two (2) nominations including Favorite Trio and Brian Free (Favorite Tenor).

Jason Crabb, lead singer of the Crabb Family, snagged two (2) nominations for Favorite Soloist and Favorite Artist.

Mark Lowry snagged a nomination for Favorite Solist, while Michael Booth nabbed a nomination for Favorite Tenor.

Jim & Melissa Brady and Wilburn & Wilburn each received a nomination for Favorite Duet.

Artist Resource Services artist The Isaacs received four (4) nominations including Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Band, and Favorite Album for Songs for the Times. Group member Sonya Isaacs snagged a nomination for Favorite Musician.

Artist Resource Services artist Jordan Family Band nabbed three (3) nominations including Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Band, and Favorite New Artist.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, High Road, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, LeFevre Quartet, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.

Artist Resource Services, a division of New Day Christian Distributors, provides recording, distribution, marketing, consulting, and related services to independent artists and labels.