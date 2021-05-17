Ad
News Ticker

Monday – May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River score their latest #1 this week with “Messiah Overcame” – the third single from the mixed group’s most recent release Lift His Name. The chart also sees a debut from The Erwins this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Vote for your favorite songs now!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1312Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River1
2217First Church of MercyThe Sound2
3812What a DayLegacy Five3
4119 I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1(2)
5516Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
6613Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
779He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet4
8117My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family8
9913Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound9
101010Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour10
11417You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
121210This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths12
131317Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
14148Start With Well DoneGreater Vision14
15188Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn15
16166Grace Ain’t FairNelons16
17176Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank17
181527What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
192512Hard TimesZane & Donna King19
202012Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations20
212122Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
22226Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice22
232313It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family17
242416To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
251929Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
262611You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop26
27279I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet27
28325Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West28
29295The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady29
303017GlorySteeles15
31333You’re Home to StayGuardians31
322825I Will Not Be ShakenGold City3
333511These Are the DaysKingsmen22
34342The Day I Got SavedHigh Road34
353126Practice What You’re PreachingLeFevre Quartet2
36382Joy to the WorldMartins36
37376Faith Shines BrighterThree Bridges33
38402He’s Leading MeWilliamsons38
39395The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family39
401The God I KnowErwins40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes