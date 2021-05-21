Jason Cox Extends Relationship with Daywind Music Publishing

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (MAY 21, 2021) — Daywind Music Publishing is honored to announce the re-signing of Jason Cox. The award-winning songwriter is celebrating his ninth year with Daywind Music Group.

Cox has been an exclusive staff songwriter with Daywind Music Publishing since 2012, winning the Singing News Fan Awards’ Song of the Year in 2019 for “Even Me,” recorded by Triumphant Quartet, as well as the GMA Dove Awards Country Recorded Song of the Year in 2016 for “Small Town Someone,” recorded by Jeff and Sheri Easter. Jason is an integral member of the Daywind Music Publishing staff of songwriters and serves as worship leader at Nashville First Baptist Church, youth worship leader at Brentwood Baptist Church, and owner at The Cox Team, an affiliate brokerage of RE/MAX Fine Homes. He was awarded Songwriter of the Year (Professional) in the 2020 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards last year, and is again nominated this year.

Jason has achieved tremendous success recently at national radio for his compositions including the #1 songs “Can I Get A Witness: (The Sound), “Come To The Well” (Kingdom Heirs), “What Kind of Man” (Legacy Five), “Even Me” (Triumphant Quartet), “Victory Shout” (Kingsmen), “Shame On Me” (Joseph Habedank), and “Come Sunday Morning” (Old Paths).

“Jason Cox is an exceptional songwriter who consistently and carefully invests his talent and craftsmanship into each song he has a hand in creating,” says Rick Shelton, vice president of music publishing at Daywind Music Group. “We are grateful that Jason is part of our family and I am so very proud of him.”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jim Brady, Melissa Brady, Jody Braselton, Clint Brown, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Natalie Cromwell, Janice Crow, Seth Elbe, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Tim Lovelace, Devin McGlamery, Karen Peck Gooch, Jacob Mills, Levi Mills, Rob Mills, John Darin Rowsey, Belinda Smith, Jonathan C. Smith, Sue Smith, Barry Weeks, Dianne Wilkinson, and Nathan Woodard.