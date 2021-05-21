Jason Crabb To to Perform National Anthem at 86th Running of Carolina Cup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 21, 2021) – Organizers of the Carolina Cup – presented by Mullikin Law Firm – have announced that two-time GRAMMY award winner, Jason Crabb, will perform the National Anthem at the 86th Running of the Carolina Cup. The annual steeplechase horse race will be held on May 22, 2021, in Camden, SC at Springdale Racecourse.

“The Carolina Cup is honored to have award winning Christian vocalist Jason Crabb join us for our opening ceremonies at the largest family outdoor event in South Carolina to sing the National Anthem,” states Toby Edwards, Executive Director of the Carolina Cup Racing Association.” He will join our County Baptist Association – who will deliver the invocation – and tens of thousands of South Carolinians for a great day of Steeplechase Racing and family fun.”

The race – originally slated to be held in 2020 – was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event typically draws over 70,000 fans from throughout the Southeast. The six-race program consists of five over hurdles and a training flat contest, with $100,000 in total purses. The meet is a South Carolina tradition and premier social event in the state. This year’s renewal will accommodate fans, include a vendor village of shops, activities like stick-pony races, and more. Post time is 1 PM, and gates open at 9 AM. Tickets and more information are available at www.carolinacup.org.

Jason Crabb is currently touring in support of his new Red Street Records single, “Just As I Am.” The single is inspiring audiences and has been well-received at Christian radio. More information is available at www.jasoncrabb.com.

ABOUT JASON CRABB

In his career, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with 2 GRAMMY awards along with 22 GMA Dove Awards – being named the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year along with Song of the Year – along with a host of industry honors and recognitions, with chart-topping hits that inspire the multitudes. Among his honors, he is the youngest member to be inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY recognized him by naming a street as Jason Crabb Drive.

Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions across the world – through extensive personal appearances, media coverage, and social media including over 20 million views on YouTube.

Since his first solo release in 2009, Jason Crabb has performed at many of the world’s most prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade in NYC. He has also shared the stage with artists such as Gloria Gaynor, Kari Jobe, Vince Gill, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell, Donnie McClurkin, Wynonna, Brad Paisley, Blake Shelton, Michael W. Smith, Jamie Grace, Sandi Patty, the Oak Ridge Boys and more. He has appeared on NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” and alongside Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson.

Crabb has been featured and covered by many media outlets as well – including: People Magazine, Fox News, Country Living, The Huffington Post, Billboard, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, and Country Weekly, among others, and was named one of Nashville’s Most Beautiful People by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine. Crabb is also frequently seen on television hosting on TBN, appearing on awards shows and television specials for a variety of networks. Unexpected, released on April 20, 2018, was honored with a GRAMMY® at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards® in February 2019.

The project was produced by Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) and features Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts) and Kaya Jones, as well as a song written with disco icon, Gloria Gaynor.

On February 4, 2020, Jay DeMarcus announced that he had signed Jason Crabb to Red Street Records, the Christian music label he founded in October 2018.

