Monday – May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Legacy Five scores their latest #1 this week with “What a Day” – the third single from the quartet’s most recent release Pure Love. The chart also sees a debuts from Lauren Talley, The Whisnants, and Jordan Family Band this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1313What a DayLegacy Five1
2218First Church of MercyThe Sound2
3113Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River1
4710He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet4
588My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family5
6614Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
7517Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
8159Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn8
9914Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound9
101011Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour10
11149Start With Well DoneGreater Vision11
121211This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths12
13177Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank13
14420I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1(2)
151118You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
16167Grace Ain’t FairNelons16
17227Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice17
182314It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family18
191913Hard TimesZane & Donna King19
201318Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
213018GlorySteeles15
222013Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations20
231828What LoveDown East Boys1(2)
242417To Save My LifeCarolina Boys22
25296The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady25
262612You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop26
272710I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet27
28286Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West28
292123Send It On Down the NileJeff & Sheri Easter2
303312These Are the DaysKingsmen22
31314You’re Home to StayGuardians31
32402The God I KnowErwins32
332530Child of the KingGaither Vocal Band2
34343The Day I Got SavedHigh Road34
35396The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family35
36363Joy to the WorldMartins36
37383He’s Leading MeWilliamsons37
381The God Who Never ChangesLauren Talley38
391The Final WordWhisnants39
401UnspokenJordan Family Band40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

