REVIEW: Tiffany Coburn – You Are More

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.stowtownrecords.com

Tiffany Coburn is a soprano’s soprano. She’s known for her stellar, rising performances and high, beautiful endings. Perhaps best known as part of the vocal ensemble Voctave or found singing at Disney’s Voices of Liberty, Tiffany also spent years singing with Truth and also as Sandi Patty’s back up singer. Tiffany has a wide range vocally and a wide range or experiences to her resume!

Her sophomore project on the StowTown label does not disappoint. It features nine songs filled with hope, encouragement and grace. The project features some of the best names of Christian Music too such as Point of Grace, Joseph Habedank, The Isaacs, and Ernie Haase + Signatue Sound.

The opening song, “Matchless,” features Point of Grace. It is a beautiful middle of the road ballad proclaiming that there’s mercy beyond measure! It’s great kick off song! “You Are More” is a flawless performance and shows listeners why Tiffany is a singer’s singer. Her delivery and technique are effortless and perfect. It’s a great song reminding us we are more than our mistakes.

“Roll Back River” (featuring Ernie Haase + Signature Sound) is the token true southern gospel tune on the project, and the guys and Tiffany sound awesome together on this fun, hand clapping sg tune! “Then There’s Grace,” featuring Joseph Habedank, is probably one of the standout performance songs on the project. Tiffany and Joseph sound absolutely phenomenal together, and this song is powerful and a great song of hope and encouragement to people.

The Isaacs come and join Tiffany for “Nobody Knows Better than Me.” This bluegrass, banjo led tune is fun and it’s easy to see why The Isaacs were a great choice to join Tiffany on this one! “Let Your Light So Shine” is one of the more fast paced songs on the album, and it’s reminiscent of a Sandi Patty with awesome background vocals and high energy!

The project closes with the beautiful, tender ballad “Seasons of the Soul.” This song sounds like it came straight out of a Broadway musical. Tiffany shows off her impeccable vocal control in this closer. A beautiful way to close the project.

This is a great project to introduce listeners to Tiffany Coburn the soloist. And it is a great project of hope mercy and grace! Definitely give it a listen!

