Tim Menzies – In Conversation

Straight from the heart of Music City, Nashville, TN, comes a man who writes, sings, and teaches straight from the heart. He grew up having sung with country music legends, but now his music has grown to be something so much more than the stars that witnessed his musical beginning. It is a ministry. It is a Christ-centered song-writing and Bible-teaching marriage that delivers a profound message touching the hearts of so many. His pursuit of a lifetime of music apart from God landed him straight in the hand of God. You do not want to miss out on hearing his story of writing, recording, and redemption that has led him to who he is, what he is doing, and Who he is serving today.

SC: For those who are not familiar with you and your music, tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do.

TM: I grew up in Virginia playing country music in our family band. I moved to Nashville in 1980 and was blessed to write country songs for a living for 30 years. In 1991, while studying God’s Holy Bible, I received Jesus as my Lord and Savior. After decades of teaching Bible study classes and writing country songs, the Lord called me into ministry in 2013. Now in full time ministry, I travel the country presenting “The Word and Song” in Churches.

SC: It seems that you were basically born into music. Was there ever a time that you considered doing anything else career-wise? What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

TM: I have always known I would come to Nashville and pursue a lifetime of music. My other passion is studying God’s Word and spending time with my wife and our adult son.

SC: What was it like for you as a boy to open up for all these artists who are now legends in country music? Is that all you ever knew? Do you have a special memory that stands out?

TM: I began singing at the Old Dominion Barn Dance in Richmond, Virginia with my family when I was 3 years old. The first song I remember singing was “Does Your Chewing Gum Loose It’s Flavor On The Bedpost Overnight.” There aren’t many appropriate country music lyrics for a three year old. : ). Even as a child, I knew growing up backstage around Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, etc. was special, and my appreciation for those opportunities has only increased over time.

I distinctly remember thinking Johnny Cash was larger than life, and Joe Maphis’ double necked guitar was fascinating. : ).

SC: What is the greatest piece of advice you ever received as a musical artist?

TM: Be true to your gift, by Tex Ritter.

SC: What is the most interesting experience you ever had the opportunity to be a part of in your musical career?

TM: My wife and son and I had the privilege of visiting Israel with The Isaacs in November of 2018, and The Isaacs blessed us with an invitation to teach and sing in the Garden of Gethsemane. That is absolutely the most interesting location I’ve ever sung in.

SC: Do you remember the first song you ever wrote? How old were you? Tell us a little bit about your writing journey and how you came to love the art of songwriting. Did it take awhile for you to get your first song published?

TM: My Mom wrote songs, and I don’t remember starting. I just remember always connecting words to melodies. I sometimes made up lyrics to songs when I forgot the recorded lyric, which oddly enough, is not a bad way to recognize song structure.

I signed my first publishing deal in Nashville with Combine Music in 1985. I quickly learned, the songs I moved to town with did not compete with the songs written on Music Row. I went to see Dave Loggins after being in town a few weeks and immediately knew I had a lot of work to do!

My first radio hit was a song I wrote with a true craftsman, Johnny McRae, in 1986, entitled, “Mama’s Rocking Chair,” recorded by John Conlee. I’ve been blessed to have artists record my songs for three decades, and I never take a single song or recording for granted.

SC: Tell us about your salvation story and about how God is now using your story to impact others.

TM: I did not grow up in the Church, but my wife did. When our son was very young, my wife felt compelled to have him in the Church, but I refused to attend. One Sunday I was standing in our kitchen when they returned from church, and my five year old son walked up to me and asked, “How come me and Mama go to church, and Mamie and Poppa go to church, and you don’t”? The Lord had cornered me with a five year old. : ) I did not want him to stop going with his mom, and not knowing what else to say, I said “Well I’m going to start going.” The next Sunday we attended church together, and I immediately felt what I came to know as the presence of The Holy Spirit. A few months later, I attended my first bible study with my wife, and a few months into the study, our Heavenly Father drew me to His Son, my Savior, and I received Jesus Christ as my Lord. That was in 1991, and Jesus has continued transforming me, “renewing my mind,” with His Holy Word, ever since. Romans 12: 1-2; 2 Timothy 3:16-17

SC: Looking back on your life, how have you seen God’s hand guiding you over the years through your musical career and ministry?

TM: His providence is undeniable! Our Heavenly Father was guiding me since childhood, before I knew He existed. He was equipping me for this ministry, “The Word and Song,” since having me fall in love with guitar as a child. I never wanted to participate in a lifestyle that interfered with learning the guitar, so He used my love for music to keep me from straying too far. Then after He saved me, He equipped and called me to teach Bible studies, of which I’ve taught hundreds of classes since 1992. Our Heavenly Father then used the musical training, with the love of His Scripture to equip me for this unique ministry I’ve entitled, “The Word and Song.” My presentations combine sharing Scripture, followed by songs that function as an application or parable of the Scripture. God equipped and prepared me for ministry years before I had any awareness of the preparation. Our Heavenly Father is a Divine, Supernatural Being who alone sees all of time as present! We can only superficially comprehend His manifold movements.

SC: When you first made that move to Nashville in 1980, what were your hopes and dreams for your musical career? How has the journey been different than you expected?

TM: As a boy, I dreamed of recording songs I’d written. That specific dream is only now manifesting through this Gospel calling; but God has blessed me beyond my dreams since 1980, enabling me to record and write for some of the best voices in Nashville’s history. The journey has never unfolded like I thought it would, but I see in retrospect, God’s dream for me is eternally superior to my dream for me. Praise God from Whom all blessings flow!!

SC: You seem to have such a unique aspect to your ministry. What do you think makes your music and ministry stand out from the rest?

TM: The ministry entrusted to me is foremost a ministry of Holy Scripture which includes a musical component. When I drive away from my family in ministry, I drive away from the music, which lives in Nashville, and toward the calling of sharing God’s Word, glorifying Him, and pointing the listener to Jesus Christ.

SC: Tell us about the current happenings in your ministry. Is there anything exciting in the works?

TM: Absolutely, the Lord blessed me with several new songs at the beginning of 2021 and then led me and Ben Isaacs, a gifted producer and friend, to start a new record. I do not yet know when we will finish, but I am loving how it is unfolding.

As always, my primary desire is to discern the desires of my Heavenly Father, and serve His Son, my Savior Jesus Christ, until He returns, or I go home.

For more information on Tim, visit him online at www.timmenzies.com.