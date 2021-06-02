New Legacy Project Announces the Addition of Daniel Rivera

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (June 2, 2021) Beloved Nashville-based quartet, New Legacy Project, has announced the addition of Daniel Rivera as a permanent replacement for lead singer, Hunter Sparkman.

Group owner Rick Price said, “We are extremely blessed to have Daniel join our group permanently. We were searching for just the right man and he fits in every way. Daniel brings a fresh excitement to the stage, his vocal skill is unmatched, and he’s a strong Christian man. We’re beyond honored that he decided to make New Legacy Project his home.”

Daniel Rivera is no stranger to New Legacy Project or to Southern Gospel music. The purity and strength of his voice, as well as his positive attitude and dynamic stage presence has made him popular among Southern Gospel groups and fans alike. He traveled for a time with New Legacy Project in 2012, and has also been active in several other groups in the interim.

Of the new assignment Daniel said, “God always has a plan, and this clearly is His calling for me. I’m so blessed that He gives us not only what we need, but the desires of our heart. I’m grateful to Rick and the guys for their kindness and for welcoming me in. It’s going to be an adventure!”

Daniel resides in North Carolina with his beautiful wife Ashlee and their two children. Daniel has big shoes to fill, but we know God has equipped him for it in every way. Please help us welcome Daniel to New Legacy Project.

To book New Legacy Project for you church, concert, or event call 800-482-5659 or 615-939-5164 or Email: newlegacyproject@yahoo.com

About New Legacy Project

Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, New Legacy Project is best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound, cutting edge delivery and their homespun humor. They are one of the longest running non-family groups touring today, running continuously since their formation in 2001. New Legacy is led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet. Price says “It is a joy to spend your life doing exactly what God has called you to. Whatever happens, you know you’re right where you belong.” New Legacy travels throughout the United States, performing concerts more than 150 times per year.