The Sound Hits #1 with “First Church of Mercy”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (JUNE 2, 2021) — The Sound is celebrating its third #1 song from its debut recording, Make It Count. “First Church of Mercy” snagged the #1 spot on the Singing News Top 80 chart which will be featured in the Singing News Magazine’s July 2021 issue, as well as two weeks at #1 on the Christian Music Weekly chart.

Written by the late Aaron Wilburn and Lee Black, “First Church of Mercy” is the third consecutive #1 single from the group’s debut album, Make It Count. The first single, “Can I Get A Witness,” topped the Singing News chart in June 2020 and the SGN Scoops chart in July 2020, followed by “Great God Almighty” topping the Singing News chart (January 2021), Singing News Power 50 Weekly chart, and the Christian Music Weekly chart.

Comprised of singer-songwriters Rob Mills, Levi Mills, and Jacob Mills, The Sound is generating a level of excitement for a new family group last seen in Southern Gospel with the arrival of the Booth Brothers. “It’s incredible to see how the Lord is using this song to impact people across the world,” says Jacob Mills, singer and guitarist for The Sound. “We’re just so humbled because when you think about it, we’re a very new band. Gospel radio welcoming us with open arms and playing ‘First Church of Mercy’ means so much to us.”

“For a new artist to achieve this success so early in their career is rare,” explained president of Daywind Music Group, Ed Leonard. “The sound of The Sound is so refreshing and joyful. We are very thankful to radio, retail, and concert promoters for embracing them.”

The group released a powerful music video shot and directed by Micah Schweinsberg in April 2021. Fans can watch the tear-jerking video here:

Make It Count is available on all streaming platforms and at Christian retail.

