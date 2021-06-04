Sea Walker Media Corporation Announces Expansion of Singing News Brand and Major Gospel Music Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 3, 2021) – Sea Walker Media Corporation has announced the formation of Singing News Television, an expansion of the Singing News brand the organization acquired recently from Salem Media Group.

Singing News Television joins Singing News Magazine, Singing News Radio, and The Gospel Greats

Ray Flynn and Scott Godsey made the announcement during an invitation-only press event held Tuesday, June 2, 2021, in Gallatin, TN.

The new network will include a vast variety of gospel music, Christian-based television shows, original and organic programming with gospel artists, movies, series, inspirational moments, news, and ‘on demand’ options that will be exclusive to the Singing News Television network. The network will be available on all platforms to include ROKU, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Google TV and can be streamed on all Smart TVs and tablets.

Ray Flynn, Sea Walker Media President, stated: “With the recent acquisition of Singing News and the Singing News Radio Network, the creation of Singing News Television allows us to further expand the most recognized brand in gospel music while providing quality Christian programming for all ages.”

The new Singing News Television Network will be available to the public beginning in August 2021.

“This is an exciting time for the gospel music world,” said Scott Godsey, Sea Walker Media CEO. “This provides opportunities for us to offer programming through all forms of media: television, radio, printed and digital publications, as well as future opportunities for growth of the overall genre.”

Sea Walker Media Corporation also announced a partnership with Graceland – the iconic and historic home of Elvis Presley – to produce a major event. The Graceland Gospel Music Festival will be held on the Graceland property, November 3-5, 2021, and will feature top names in gospel music.

“It’s no secret that Elvis Presley loved Gospel music, including Gospel music in his concerts and recordings,” said Ray Flynn, Sea Walker Media President. “In fact, Elvis won all three of his GRAMMY® Awards in Gospel categories. We feel this is the perfect way to help expand the genre of Southern Gospel music by bringing it back to Elvis Presley’s Graceland.”

Additionally, the Board of Directors for Sea Walker Media Corporation was announced. Those members are: Ray Flynn, Scott Godsey, Dean Hickman, Brian Free, Matthew Gooch, Dr. Neal Jackson, Scott Fowler, Ivan Parker and Mike Hopper.

In April, it was announced that Sea Walker Media Corporation had acquired Singing News Magazine and Singing News Radio from Salem Media. That press release may be viewed here. For more information on Sea Walker Media Corporation and all properties, please visit www.seawalkermedia.com.

ABOUT SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION:SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION headquarters are based in Gallatin, TN just minutes from Nashville and is led by President, Ray Flynn, and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Godsey. Ray Flynn, who is also the President & CEO of Abraham Productions, Inc. and Scott Godsey, who is also the President of Godsey Media Management are both extremely successful business leaders in the Gospel Music industry. With experience in promotion, marketing, production, media and a deliberate purpose to see the Gospel advance, SEA WALKER MEDIA CORPORATION will be a catalyst for strategic growth for the Singing News Magazine and Singing News Radio Network.