June 7, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River reclaim the #1 spot this week with “Messiah Overcame” – the third single from the group’s most recent release Lift His Name. The chart also sees a debuts from The Kramers and The Taylors this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1215Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River1(2)
2315What a DayLegacy Five1
3412He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet3
4510My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family4
5616Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1
6916Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound6
7713This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths7
8811Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn8
9120First Church of MercyThe Sound1
101013Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour10
111111Start With Well DoneGreater Vision11
12129Grace Ain’t FairNelons12
13139Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank13
141915Hard TimesZane & Donna King14
152314You Gotta Have a SongKingsmen15
161620GlorySteeles15
17179Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice17
181816It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family18
192214You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop19
201419Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
21266You’re Home to StayGuardians21
221520You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
23314The God I KnowErwins23
24248Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West24
25258The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady25
262020I Call It HomeTribute1(2)
272712I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet27
282214Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations20
29392The WayGaither Vocal Band29
30363The God Who Never ChangesLauren Talley30
31373The Final WordWhisnants31
32325The Day I Got SavedHighRoad32
33338The Rock That Never ChangesLore Family33
34345Joy to the WorldMartins34
35355He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons35
362120Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
37402NO IMAGEGod Walks InFreemans37
38383UnspokenJordan Family Band38
391Pray ‘Til Something HappensKramers39
401I Choose JoyTaylors40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

