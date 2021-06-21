Ad
News Ticker

Monday – June 21, 2021

June 21, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Kingdom Heirs reclaim the #1 spot this week with “Never Changing God” – a special single release from the quartet. The chart also sees a huge crop of debuts from The Isaacs, The Hyssongs, The Steeles, Mark Trammell Quartet, Mylon Hayes Family, The Browders, and Mercy’s Well this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Vote for your favorite songs now!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1518Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1(2)
2314He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet2
3117Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River 1(3)
4217What a DayLegacy Five1
5922First Church of MercyThe Sound1
61015Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour6
71113Start With Well DoneGreater Vision7
8715This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths7
9412My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family4
101311Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank10
11618Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound6
12813Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn8
131818It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family13
141916You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop14
15218You’re Home to StaySteeles15
161516These Are the DaysKingsmen15
17236The God I KnowErwins17
182021Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
191211Grace Ain’t FairNelons12
20314The WayGaither Vocal Band20
21305The Final WordWhisnants21
221Peace In TrustingIsaacs22
231Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs23
241417Hard TimesZane & Donna King14
252222You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
262622I Call It HomeTribute1(2)
27357He’s Leading MeWilliamsons27
282510The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady25
293622Looks Like Jesus to MeTalleys8
301Faithful Once AgainSteeles30
311711Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice17
322817Home Is Sounding SweeterInspirations20
332410Calling All ProdigalsKenna Turner West24
343310The Rock That Never AgesLore Family33
352714I Want to Take Someone With MePrimitive Quartet27
361When They All Get TogetherMark Trammell Quartet36
37374NO IMAGEGod Walks InFreemans37
381OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family38
391Healed By the StripesBrowders39
4011That’ll PreachMercy’s Well40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes