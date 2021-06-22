20th Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Award Winners Announced

The Nelons Named Big Winners of the Evening



NASHVILLE, Tenn. – June 22, 2021 – The owners and administrators of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the winners of the 20th Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. The winners were announced online again this year due to facility restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were so disappointed that we had to announce our winners again online instead of in person for this, our 20th anniversary of this program,” said Deon Unthank, CEO of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “It doesn’t negate the fact that many of our top artists claimed prizes tonight, and we were honored to be a part of that recognition.”

Chris D. Unthank, Editor-In-Chief for the site, said, “There is no denying that 2020 had to have been the hardest year ever on record for this great industry we all get to work in. However, there were so many great moments, songs, and recordings released, it would have been a disservice to the artists in our industry to not still honor them.”

The Nelons were the most awarded artist of the night – winning three of the 11 awards they were nominated for. The group was honored with Music Video of the Year and Country/Roots Single of the Year for their hit song “Jordan” (written by group tenor Jason Clark along with Wayne Haun and Jerry Thompson). Group member Jason Clark was also awarded his first Producer of the Year title as well.

Several artists were awarded double Ovations, including Karen Peck & New River, Joseph Habedank, The Isaacs, and Jim & Melissa Brady. Melissa Brady made history by being named Female Vocalist of the Year for a third consecutive year.

To view all of the multimedia for each category, visit AbsolutelyGospel.com.



A complete list of winners:

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“Those Same Hands” – Gold City (written by Rebecca J. Peck and Dianne Wilkinson)



ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Lift His Name – Karen Peck & New River (produced by Wayne Haun)



MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Joseph Habedank



FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR:

Melissa Brady (of Jim & Melissa Brady)



BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Hope’s Journey



MALE GROUP OF THE YEAR:

The Sound



FEMALE GROUP OF THE YEAR:

Sisters



MIXED GROUP OF THE YEAR:

The Isaacs



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST):

Joseph Habedank



SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (PROFESSIONAL):

Rebecca J. Peck



PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Jason Clark (of The Nelons)



MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR:

Gordon Mote



TRADITIONAL SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Between the Prayer & the Answer” – LeFevre Quartet (written by Janice Crow)



TRADITIONAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Solace – Master’s Voice (produced by Jeff Collins)



PROGRESSIVE SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“I Know Him Better Now” – Jim & Melissa Brady (written by Chris Allman & Rodney Griffin)



PROGRESSIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Lift His Name – Karen Peck & New River (produced by Wayne Haun)



COUNTRY/ROOTS SINGLE OF THE YEAR:

“Jordan” – The Nelons (written by Jason Clark, Wayne Haun & Jerry Thompson)



COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDING OF THE YEAR:

Songs for the Times – The Isaacs (produced by Ben Isaacs)



SPECIAL EVENT PROJECT OF THE YEAR:

“9 Makes Us 1” – Legacy Five & the Wardlaw Brothers (written by Luther Wardlaw)



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR:

“Jordan” – The Nelons



COUNTRY GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Michael Combs



FAN FAVORITE ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

The Perrys



SUSAN UNTHANK MEMORIAL AWARD:

Candy Christmas