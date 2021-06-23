Ad
GloryWay Quartet Asks For Prayer

Nashville, TN (6/23/2021): GloryWay Quartet has asked for prayers for their longtime bass singer, Justin Sayger. He will be undergoing heart surgery today to replace a pacemaker and install new batteries in his defibrillator. The surgery is scheduled for 2:00 pm EST.

Justin has shared his powerful testimony across the nation. his birth mother was a severe drug addict and abandoned him at birth. He was adopted by incredible Christian parents who instilled a love of Southern Gospel into him at a young age. At seventeen years of age, Justin suffered a massive heart attack. Seeing God’s plan for his life, Justin has used his story to impact people everywhere he goes.

“We have been blessed to watch this young man minister across the nation. He loves people and loves what God allows him to do. We ask for prayer over Justin as he goes through this surgery and the recovery process,” stated Justin Crank, GloryWay Quartet.

GloryWay has been incredibly busy as of late with appearances at Dollywood, a full concert schedule and a taping for Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase. Sayger is expected to rejoin their tour as soon as he has recovered from surgery.

For more information go to GloryWayQuartet.com or follow them on Facebook.

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

