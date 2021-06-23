GloryWay Quartet Asks For Prayer

Nashville, TN (6/23/2021): GloryWay Quartet has asked for prayers for their longtime bass singer, Justin Sayger. He will be undergoing heart surgery today to replace a pacemaker and install new batteries in his defibrillator. The surgery is scheduled for 2:00 pm EST.

Justin has shared his powerful testimony across the nation. his birth mother was a severe drug addict and abandoned him at birth. He was adopted by incredible Christian parents who instilled a love of Southern Gospel into him at a young age. At seventeen years of age, Justin suffered a massive heart attack. Seeing God’s plan for his life, Justin has used his story to impact people everywhere he goes.

“We have been blessed to watch this young man minister across the nation. He loves people and loves what God allows him to do. We ask for prayer over Justin as he goes through this surgery and the recovery process,” stated Justin Crank, GloryWay Quartet.

GloryWay has been incredibly busy as of late with appearances at Dollywood, a full concert schedule and a taping for Daystar’s Gospel Music Showcase. Sayger is expected to rejoin their tour as soon as he has recovered from surgery.

For more information go to GloryWayQuartet.com or follow them on Facebook.