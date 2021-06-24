Daywind Music Group Celebrates 13 Absolutely Gospel Music Award Wins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (JUNE 24, 2021) — Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group (DMG) home were honored with thirteen (13) Absolutely Gospel Music Awards at the 20th annual award show hosted online.

Daywind recording artist the Nelons brought home three (3) Absolutely Gospel Awards. The Nelon’s latest single, “Jordan,” won in the Country/Roots Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year while Jason Clark took home the award for Producer of the Year.

The most awarded artist in the 20-year history of the Absolutely Gospel Music Awards program, Karen Peck & New River, snagged two awards for its latest studio album, Lift His Name, including Album of the Year and Progressive Recording of the year.

Singer-songwriter Joseph Habedank earned awards for Male Vocalist and Songwriter (Artist) of the Year.

Jim & Melissa Brady’s hit single, “I Know Him Better Now” earned the award for Progressive Single of the Year while Melissa Brady took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year.

The historic collaboration between Legacy Five and the Wardlaw Brothers on the hit song, “9 Makes Us 1” earned the award for Special Event of the Year.

New Day Records artist the LeFevre Quartet’s #1 song, “Between the Prayer and the Answer,” snagged the award for Traditional Single of the Year.

The Sound received the award for Male Group of the Year.

Daywind Music Publishing’s Dianne Wilkinson snagged the award for Song of the Year along with fellow songwriter Rebecca J. Peck for their work on “Those Same Hands” performed by Gold City.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists including Adam Crabb, Blackwood Brothers, Crabb Family, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, High Road, Jim & Melissa Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, the LeFevre Quartet, Mark Lowry, Michael Booth, Nelons, The Sound, Southbound, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital and streaming outlets.