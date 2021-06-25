StowTown Records Announces Upcoming Digital Release From Paid In Full With New Single “Too Much”

Nashville, TN (June 25, 2021) – In honor of their 30th anniversary, the vocal group Paid In Full has joined forces with StowTown Records to release a brand new digital recording. 30th Anniversary marks the group’s debut digital recording under the StowTown label. This commemorative collection will feature 26 favorites released for the first time digitally, as well as four brand new songs arranged by multi-award winning producer, Wayne Haun. Today, their first radio single, “Too Much” is available at all digital music outlets.

Longtime friends Lance Moore, Bradley Littlejohn and Jeff Crews, collectively known as Paid In Full, originally organized in 1991. Just a few short years after beginning, their second record captured the ear of the late gospel music legend, Jake Hess, who began mentoring the trio. The multi-Grammy winner and Gospel Music Hall of Fame member even made a guest appearance on the trio’s 1998 recording, In All I Do. Over the years, Paid In Full has enjoyed hit radio releases and appearances on large and small stages nationwide.

Among the collection of songs included on 30th Anniversary, listeners will find popular radio hits like “What The Storm Did Not Know,” “Sailing Toward Home” and “I Could Sing About Heaven.” Three previously released songs featuring guest artists are included as well: “When My Master Walks With Me” features Jake Hess; “My Soul Is Firmly Anchored” features Gene McDonald; and “It Won’t Be Long” features Duane Allen of the Oak Ridge Boys.

Like most recording artists, Paid In Full has experienced their share of changes and even a recording hiatus through the years. With this new digital release, all three members are thrilled to have the opportunity to present new music, as well as reintroduce audiences to songs that continue to offer an eternal message. “It’s so good to be back together singing and having so much fun,” states Jeff Crews. “We have no blood relation, but we are brothers who learned to sing harmony together.”

“Singing with Paid In Full has been a great joy in my life,” group member Bradley Littlejohn relates. “This chapter in our story is one I look forward to sharing as well.” Group member Lance Moore adds, “We are so excited to see what God has in store with this StowTown collaboration.”

“I’ve known Bradley, Lance and Jeff for quite some time. They are great guys who have a tremendous work ethic and a true desire to present quality music that touches the hearts of listeners. Their smooth harmonies are incredible, and it is a privilege for our company to have the opportunity to offer their music to new audiences worldwide,” states StowTown President Landon Beene.

With 30th Anniversary, Paid In Full celebrates three decades of delivering listeners rich harmonies that will continue to be enjoyed by audiences of all ages from all walks of life.

Distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony, 30th Anniversary will be available on digital platforms worldwide on August 13, 2021. Download or stream “Too Much,” HERE.

ABOUT PAID IN FULL:

Since 1991, Paid In Full has appeared at pastors conferences, theaters, churches and conventions nationwide. After three decades of ministry, group members Bradley Littlejohn, Jeff Crews and Lance Moore, remain focused and committed to presenting the message of the Gospel through song with musical excellence.

www.PaidInFull.net

www.Facebook.com/paidinfulltrio

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each label owner providing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, Tiffany Coburn, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, The Steeles, The Taylors and Triumphant Quartet. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from its highly respected roster of artists.

www.stowtownrecords.com/