Comedian Mickey Bell to Film Comedy Special, One Pound At A Time, at Birmingham’s Stardome Comedy Club

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (July 8, 2021) – Mickey Bell – stand-up comedian, host, writer, speaker, and all-around-encourager – will bring his One Pound At A Time comedy tour to Birmingham, Alabama’s premier comedy club, Stardome.

The show will take place on August 24, 2021, at 6:30 PM and will be recorded for an upcoming live comedy TV special. The evening is a full-circle moment for the Alabama-bred funny man.

“As a comic, you always work and dream of being noticed for your work. Being able to perform at the Stardome Comedy Club is very simply a dream come true,” Bell states. “Living in central Alabama, I have seen so many of my comic heroes entertain thousands there. It’s very exciting and thrilling that on August 24, 2021, I get to stand in that very spot and showcase my talents.”

Since COVID-19 restrictions have started to lift, Bell has been crisscrossing the nation with his unique brand of uplifting, hysterical, clean comedic takes on everyday life – and his sometimes troubled past experiences. His motivational style and message of second chances will give you a night of laughter.

For tickets and more information, visit https://www.stardome.com/events/mickey-bell

ABOUT MICKEY BELL:

Mickey Bell is quickly becoming one of the most sought after comedians, hosts and speakers around the country. His humor is geared for all ages and will have you wanting more. His style is unlike any other because he is just “MICKEY.” He doesn’t strive to copy or be just like anyone else. He uses his quick wit and church experience with stories that will have you laughing.

​

Being raised in Alabama all of his life, Mickey has taken notice of all the things we do that doesn’t really make sense and has turned that knowledge into a great evening of laughs. He doesn’t see the need to use vulgar language which allows him to entertain on any stage and at any event.



His personal story is one of restoration and getting a second chance. He shares about his struggle with depression and uses his downfall to encourage and lift others up.

Connect with Mickey Bell:

Official Website

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube