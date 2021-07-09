Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Release Debut Single “Keeping On Keeping On” From July 23 Release

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With the debut of the title track from their forthcoming album, multi-GRAMMY® nominated group Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “Keep On Keeping On.” In advance of the July 23 release via StowTown Records, fans can stream or download the first single HERE. The project, Keeping On, is also available for pre-order HERE.

The inspiration for “Keep On Keeping On” came to Haase, who wrote the song with Lee Black and Sue C. Smith over Zoom, during a dark, cold day in January. American Songwriter exclusively premiered the first listen to the encouraging track, which packs a “punch with glistening production and pounding percussion (Jason Scott).”

“I said, ‘Lord, how can I make a difference in these dark days?’ And it was as if He said to me, ‘Ernie, feed my sheep. You keep doing what you do. I’m not asking you to change who you are. You got one more breath. Take one more step, rise up and say, take that step and remind my people to keep on keepin’ on,’” Haase explained.

After nearly a year without new music or tour dates, the title led Ernie Haase & Signature Sound to return to the studio to record the full-length album. Keeping On is an offering of mostly original songs that were born in those days of testing and trusting. The 14-song album was recorded in Nashville, executive produced by Haase, and produced by Wayne Haun and Kris Crunk.

In support of Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound are also spreading the album’s message of hope across the country on the Keeping On Tour. The 30-plus city tour kicked off in Memphis on June 19. Over the July 4 weekend, the group also spent four days entertaining fans at their sold-out, 9th annual EHSS Fan Retreat in Sugarcreek, Ohio. For tickets and information on the Keeping On Tour, click HERE.

Keeping On follows Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s album Something Beautiful, a tribute to the legacy of Bill and Gloria Gaither, which received a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album at this year’s GRAMMY® Awards. This marked Haase’s eighth GRAMMY® nomination individually and the group’s third collective nomination. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is also a GMA Dove Award-winning quartet, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.

KEEPING ON TRACK LISTING:

1. Morning Song (Thank You Lord)

Ernie Haase, Lee Black & Sue C. Smith

2. Good to Be Home

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

3. Keep On Keeping On

Ernie Haase, Lee Black & Sue C. Smith

4. I Know My Savior Cares

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

5. Terminal in The Sky

Bonnie Smith

6. Make Us One

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

7. Overcome

Aaron Stewart, Jason Davidson & Jeff Bumgardner

8. Not That Far Behind You

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

9. Ready

Lee Black & Wayne Haun

10. The Ground Is Level

Beverly Lowry

11. What He Says To Do

Devin McGlamery, Carolyn Cross & Jacklyn Huse

12. Good Friend

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

13. When We Fly Away Home

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

14. Wake Up

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

KEEPING ON TOUR DATES:

July 10 High Fine Arts Center at Lancaster Mennonite School – Lancaster, Pa.

July 11 Sandy Pines Lakeside Chapel – Dorr, Mich.

July 16 Morris Elementary Concert Hall – Morris, Minn.

July 17 O’Gorman High School Performing Arts Center – Sioux Falls, S.D.

July 18 Prairie View Gospel Barn – Gregory, S.D.

July 31 Crockett Theatre – Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Aug 20 First Christian Church – Salem, Ill.

Aug 21 Elyria Christian School – Shelbyville, Ky.

Aug 27 The Gospel Singing Tent At The Allen Country Fair – Lima, Ohio

Aug 28 Ark Encounter Answers Center – Williamstown, Ky.

Sept. 3 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Ind.

Sept. 4 Loretta Lynn’s Ranch – Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Sept. 6 Silver Dollar City – Shelbyville, Ky.

Sept. 12 Carrollton High School Performing Arts Center – Carrollton, Ohio

Sept. 19 New Harmony Baptist Church – Tyler, Texas

Sept. 29 Leconte Center – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Sept. 30 Leconte Center – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Oct. 2 Leconte Center – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Oct. 16 Charleston Mountain Mission Church – Charleston, W.Va.

Oct. 17 Newberry Opera House – Newberry, S.C.

Oct. 24 High Point Theatre – High Point, N.C.

Nov. 5 MacGorman Performing Arts Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 6 MacGorman Performing Arts Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 7 Highland Terrace Baptist Church – Greenville, Texas

Nov. 14 First Baptist Church – Herington, Kan.

Nov. 19 Heritage United Methodist – Hattiesburg, Miss.

Nov. 27 Hartville Kitchen – Hartville, Ohio

Keep up with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound by visiting ErnieHaase.com or connect with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. With unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has traveled all over the world offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “seem to reach into a deeper creative well than ever before (American Songwriter)” on their upcoming project, Keeping On, available July 23 via StowTown Records. An offering of mostly original songs, the album was born during the past year of testing and trusting. Keeping On follows Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Something Beautiful, a tribute to the legacy of Bill and Gloria Gaither, which received a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album at this year’s GRAMMY® Awards. This marked Haase’s eighth GRAMMY® nomination individually and the group’s third collective nomination. Gaither Music Group also released Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album, A Jazzy Little Christmas, that received national attention from “Fox & Friends” and “Huckabee” and was ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019.” Touring over 100 dates a year, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has also performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is also GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.