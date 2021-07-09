Faithful Crossings Hosts August 7th Special Event with Adam Crabb and The Coffmans

Kansas City, MO – (July 9, 2021) BMG artists and beloved Southern Gospel trio, Faithful Crossings, are hosting a very special concert event with Gaither Vocal Band member, Adam Crabb, as well as The Coffmans, one of Southern Gospel’s favorite groups.

The August 7th concert starts at 6 pm, and is being held at the Haven Baptist Church, 3430 Hutton Road in Kansas City. This is an open seating event, as there are no ticket sales. Concert goers will be given the opportunity to bless these wonderful groups with a love offering. It is recommended you arrive early for best seating. All Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.

Since Covid restrictions made it impossible for Faithful Crossings to hold their annual homecoming this year, they were blessed to be able to organize this talent-packed night. Of the concert, Tammy Sumner says “We are thrilled to be hosting this event! We are great friends with the Coffmans and have been in concert with them before. They are phenomenal! And having Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band is an honor, and the icing on the cake! We know this will be a wonderful night of music and ministry, filled with hope and the reassurance of God’s faithfulness!”

The line-up of talent that night promises a concert brimming with many great surprises. Adam Crabb may best be known as one of the powerful vocalists of the world-renowned Crabb Family and now part of the Gaither Vocal Band. Relative newcomers, The Coffmans, have hit the Southern Gospel scene in a big way, thanks to their sweet, family harmonies and powerful vocals.

Combining these artists with the phenomenal talent of Faithful Crossings is sure to please audiences of all ages and musical tastes, so bring the whole family! To add to the fun, there will be door prizes awarded at the conclusion of the concert.

You may contact Faithful Crossings at 573-721-7144 for any other concert-related questions.

To purchase Faithful Crossings music click any of these icons or go to : https://www.faithfulcrossings.com/music-store

To book Faithful Crossings go to https://www.faithfulcrossings.com/contact

About Faithful Crossings

Approaching their fourteenth year of ministry, the popular Missouri-based group has been blessed beyond measure to have been able to share their message in song throughout the United States. Faithful Crossings has been nominated for multiple Diamond Awards, and has interviewed and performed on live radio and TV stations all over the US. Known for their sweet close harmonies that render a bluegrass edge to their music, they have performed multiple times at the National Quartet Convention, and have had the privilege of sharing the stage with many of Gospel Music’s greats.

The ministry of Faithful Crossings was started by husband and wife team Tammy and Curtis Sumner back in 2006. After years of individual ministry, they believed that God was calling them to begin a new family ministry with their children. They prayed and sought a name that would express the heart of their calling, and because God had always been faithful to them at each and every crossroad of their lives, they chose the name “Faithful Crossings.

Their latest CD, “Farther Down the Road,” was produced by the legendary Nashville icon, Les Butler. Though seasoned in Gospel Music, Faithful Crossings is presenting a fresh new face and sound that is sure to please their fans.