The Talleys Release “Mountain Mover” (Live), Continuing Monthly Releases

Arden, North Carolina (July 9, 2021) — Since last fall, The Talleys have carried on their legacy of releasing inspiring and touching music that carries God’s message with live versions of some of their most beloved songs. This month, they are continuing that series with the release of “Mountain Mover” (Live).

After its release on The Talleys’ album, Rise Above, “Mountain Mover” quickly became the trio’s go-to, uptempo song. Delivering a powerful, positive message wrapped in a progressive and fun musical setting, “Mountain Mover” is loved by young and old audiences alike. In this live version, Lauren Talley asks the audience to say “Amen!” as she sings, “My God is a mountain mover / My God’s gonna make a way / Can’t count all the times He’s proven / We can trust Him just have faith / Take a hopeless situation / Watch Him turn it all around / Nothing is impossible / I can’t hold back I’ve gotta shout / My God, My God, My God / Is a mountain mover.”

“We originally recorded ‘Mountain Mover’ in 2006, and at the time, it was considered one of the most progressive songs we had ever done. In fact, we were a little nervous to release it!” says Lauren Talley. “But as we sang it in concert more and more, we started realizing that not only did the music pick people up and make them feel good, but the message contained an important truth: We serve a God who pays bills, heals sick bodies, and wants to make Himself real in every part of our lives. He loves to demonstrate His power on our behalf! That’s something to get excited about — and maybe move a little too!”

As with the other songs in The Talleys’ live music series, a performance video of “Mountain Mover” will follow the streaming release.



Listen to “Mountain Mover” (Live) HERE.

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music.

The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.