Monday – July 12, 2021

July 12, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant Quartets takes hold of the #1 spot this week with “He Walked Out” – the debut single from the group’s critically acclaimed release Bigger Than Sunday. The chart also sees debuts from Down East Boys and LeFevre Quartet as well as re-entries from Jordan Family Band and The Kramers this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1117He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet1(2)
2215My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family2
3320Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River 1(3)
4420What a DayLegacy Five1
5514Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank5
6618Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour6
7716Start With Well DoneGreater Vision7
8818This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths7
9921Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1(3)
101016Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn8
111119You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop11
121219These Are the DaysKingsmen12
13139The God I KnowErwins13
141421Wake UpErnie Haase + Signature Sound6
151511You’re Home to StaySteeles15
161625First Church of MercyThe Sound1
171714Grace Ain’t FairNelons12
18187The WayGaither Vocal Band18
191921It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family13
20208The Final WordWhisnants20
21214Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
22224Peace In TrustingIsaacs22
23234Faithful Once AgainSteeles23
242420Hard TimesZane & Donna King14
25254When They All Get TogetherMark Trammell Quartet25
262624Walk Me ThroughPerrys4
272710He’s Leading MeWilliamsons27
282813The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady25
29297NO IMAGEGod Walks InFreemans29
30304OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family30
313114Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice17
323225You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
333327I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1(2)
343413The Rock That Never AgesLore Family33
35354Healed By the StripesBrowders35
36364That’ll PreachMercy’s Well36
37376UnspokenJordan Family Band37
38382Those HandsDown East Boys38
39392The 99LeFevre Quartet39
40404Pray ‘Til Something Happens to MeKramers39
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

