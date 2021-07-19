Monday – July 19, 2021

Ad
Triumphant Quartets holds on to the #1 spot this week with “He Walked Out” – the debut single from the group’s critically acclaimed release Bigger Than Sunday. The chart also sees a debut from The Talleys as well as re-entries from Lauren Talley and The Taylors this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1118He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet1(3)
2619Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour2
3321Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River 1(3)
4515Religion Isn’t WorkingJoseph Habedank4
5216My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family2
6421What a DayLegacy Five1
7716Start With Well DoneGreater Vision7
8819This Is Amazing GraceOld Paths7
9188The WayGaither Vocal Band9
10922Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1(3)
111715Grace Ain’t FairNelons11
12225Peace In TrustingIsaacs12
131120You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop11
14209The Final WordWhisnants14
151310The God I KnowErwins13
161626First Church of MercyThe Sound1
171017Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn8
181220These Are the DaysKingsmen12
192421Hard TimesZane & Donna King14
20255When They All Get TogetherMark Trammell Quartet20
21235Faithful Once AgainSteeles21
22215Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
233115Thinking Outside the GraveMaster’s Voice17
242711He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons24
253328I Call It HomeTribute Quartet1(2)
261922It Runs In the FamilyCollingsworth Family13
273226You Gotta Have a SongJim & Melissa Brady1(4)
282813The Warrior Is a ChildMelissa Brady25
29298God Walks InFreemans29
30393The 99LeFevre Quartet30
311512You’re Home to StayGuardians15
323414The Rock That Never AgesLore Family32
33305OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family30
34355Healed By the StripesBrowders34
35383Those HandsDown East Boys35
36377UnspokenJordan Family Band36
37405Pray ‘Til Something Happens to MeKramers37
38RE-ENTRY5The God Who Never ChangesLauren Talley30
39RE-ENTRY3I Choose JoyTaylors39
401Never Been a TimeTalleys40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

