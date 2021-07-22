IMC Concerts Announces Return of Southwest Gospel Music Festival

Johnson City, TN – Following a hiatus in 2021 as a result of the global pandemic, IMC Concerts has announced plans to once again host the Southwest Gospel Music Festival in the city of Mesa, AZ, at the elaborate Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theatre.

“We were deeply saddened to postpone the SWGMF in 2021,” IMC President, Landon Beene states. “It was a very difficult decision, but with the capacity restrictions that were in place, our team felt this was the best decision to make at the time. We really missed being able to host the event in 2021, but we are thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to once again present the event the weekend of January 13-15, 2022. “

According to IMC Concert representative Nathan Goble, all ticket holders from the 2020 event may call the Ikeda Theatre Box Office at 480-644-6500 or visit the Box Office in person to obtain tickets for the 2022 event. Those individuals may reserve seats prior to July 31. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, August 2.

The 2022 Festival will be a three day, four-session event, featuring many of Christian music’s most prominent and talented artists, including The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, Legacy Five, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Greater Vision, Cana’s Voice, The Erwins and many others. A complete schedule of the weekend’s festivities is available at www.SouthwestGospelMusicFestival.com.

Complete information regarding the Southwest Gospel Music Festival, as well as other events presented by IMC Concerts is available at www.IMCconcerts.com or by calling 1-877-392-9710.

Make plans now to be a part of the 2022 Southwest Gospel Music Festival on January 13-15 in Mesa, AZ, at the beautiful Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theatre.