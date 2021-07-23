Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Release Keeping On

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Multi-GRAMMY® nominated group Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “reach into a deeper creative well than ever before (American Songwriter)” on their new album, Keeping On, available now via StowTown Records.

To stream or download Keeping On, click HERE.

American Songwriter exclusively premiered the first listen to the title track, which packs a “punch with glistening production and pounding percussion (Jason Scott).” Written by Haase, Lee Black and Sue C. Smith over Zoom, “Keep On Keeping On” inspired the full-length album of mostly original songs that were born during the past year of testing and trusting.

Parade.com exclusively revealed the first listen to the “head-bobbing, smile-inducing trip through nostalgia (Laura Whitmore),” “Good to Be Home,” penned by Haase, Wayne Haun and Joel Lindsey. The title will also serve as the theme song for the group’s re-brand of their popular “Friday Night Sing” series. The second season debuts in September on the group’s social media as well as The Walk TV Network.

In support of Keeping On, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound are also spreading the album’s message of hope across the country on the Keeping On Tour. The 30-plus city tour kicked off in Memphis on June 19. Over the July 4 weekend, the group also spent four days entertaining fans at their sold-out, 9th annual EHSS Fan Retreat in Sugarcreek, Ohio. Full list of dates available below. For tickets and information on the Keeping On Tour, click HERE.

Keeping On follows Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s album Something Beautiful, a tribute to the legacy of Bill and Gloria Gaither, which received a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album at this year’s GRAMMY® Awards. This marked Haase’s eighth GRAMMY® nomination individually and the group’s third collective nomination. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is also a GMA Dove Award-winning quartet, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.

KEEPING ON TRACK LISTING:

1. Morning Song (Thank You Lord)

Ernie Haase, Lee Black & Sue C. Smith

2. Good to Be Home

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

3. Keep On Keeping On

Ernie Haase, Lee Black & Sue C. Smith

4. I Know My Savior Cares

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

5. Terminal in The Sky

Bonnie Smith

6. Make Us One

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

7. Overcome

Aaron Stewart, Jason Davidson & Jeff Bumgardner

8. Not That Far Behind You

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

9. Ready

Lee Black & Wayne Haun

10. The Ground Is Level

Beverly Lowry

11. What He Says To Do

Devin McGlamery, Carolyn Cross & Jacklyn Huse

12. Good Friend

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

13. When We Fly Away Home

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

14. Wake Up

Ernie Haase, Wayne Haun & Joel Lindsey

Executive Producer: Ernie Haase

Producers: Wayne Haun and Kris Crunk

KEEPING ON TOUR DATES:

July 31 Crockett Theatre – Lawrenceburg, Tenn.

Aug. 1 Mangham Baptist Church – Mangham, La.

Aug. 7 Dover Baptist Church – Shelbyville, Ky.

Aug. 20 First Christian Church – Salem, Ill.

Aug. 21 Elyria Christian School – Shelbyville, Ky.

Aug. 27 The Gospel Singing Tent At The Allen Country Fair – Lima, Ohio

Aug. 28 Ark Encounter Answers Center – Williamstown, Ky.

Sept. 3 Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Ind.

Sept. 4 Loretta Lynn’s Ranch – Hurricane Mills, Tenn.

Sept. 6 Silver Dollar City – Shelbyville, Ky.

Sept. 12 Carrollton High School Performing Arts Center – Carrollton, Ohio

Sept. 19 New Harmony Baptist Church – Tyler, Texas

Sept. 29 Leconte Center – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Sept. 30 Leconte Center – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Oct. 2 Leconte Center – Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Oct. 16 Charleston Mountain Mission Church – Charleston, W.Va.

Oct. 17 Newberry Opera House – Newberry, S.C.

Oct. 24 High Point Theatre – High Point, N.C.

Nov. 5 MacGorman Performing Arts Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 6 MacGorman Performing Arts Center – Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 7 Highland Terrace Baptist Church – Greenville, Texas

Nov. 14 First Baptist Church – Herington, Kan.

Nov. 19 Heritage United Methodist – Hattiesburg, Miss.

Nov. 27 Hartville Kitchen – Hartville, Ohio

Keep up with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound by visiting ErnieHaase.com or connect with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. To book/schedule Ernie Haase & Signature Sound for concerts/events, click HERE.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. With unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has traveled all over the world offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound “seem to reach into a deeper creative well than ever before (American Songwriter)” on their new project, Keeping On, released July 23 via StowTown Records. An offering of mostly original songs, the album was born during the past year of testing and trusting. Keeping On follows Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Something Beautiful, a tribute to the legacy of Bill and Gloria Gaither, which received a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album at this year’s GRAMMY® Awards. This marked Haase’s eighth GRAMMY® nomination individually and the group’s third collective nomination. Gaither Music Group also released Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album, A Jazzy Little Christmas, that received national attention from “Fox & Friends” and “Huckabee” and was ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019.” Touring over 100 dates a year, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has also performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is also GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA(R)-certified Gold(R) and Platinum(R) DVDs.