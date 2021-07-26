Ad
News Ticker

Monday – July 26, 2021

July 26, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Crabb Family lays claim to #1 spot this week with “My King Is Known By Love” – the first #1 single for the group in well over a decade. The chart also sees debuts from Tiffany Coburn and Southbound as well as a re-entry from HighRoad this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

Vote for your favorite songs now!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1517My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family1
2718Start With Well DoneGreater Vision2
3416Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank3
41023Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1(3)
599The WayGaither Vocal Band5
61718Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn6
71116Grace Ain’t FairNelons7
8229Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour2
9622What a DayLegacy Five1
101922Hard TimesZane & Donna King10
11119He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet1(3)
12126Peace In TrustingIsaacs12
131321You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop11
141410The Final WordWhisnants14
151511The God I KnowErwins13
16820This Is Amazing Grace Old Paths7
173113You’re Home to StayGuardians17
181821These Are the DaysKingsmen12
19322Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River1(3)
20206When They All Get TogetherMark Trammell Quartet20
21216Faithful Once AgainSteeles21
22226Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
23368UnspokenJordan Family Band23
242412He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons24
25304The 99LeFevre Quartet25
261627First Church of Mercy The Sound1
27336OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family27
28346Healed By the StripesBrowders28
29299God Walks InFreemans29
302815The Warrior Is a Child Melissa Brady25
31376Pray ‘Til Something Happens to MeKramers31
323215The Rock That Never AgesLore Family32
33354Those Hands Down East Boys 33
341Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn34
35RE-ENTRY7The Day I Got SavedHighRoad35
362316Thinking Outside the Grave Master’s Voice17
37394I Choose Joy Taylors37
38386The God Who Never ChangesLauren Talley30
39402Never Been a Time Talleys39
401Address Change NotificationSouthbound40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes