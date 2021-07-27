Chronicle Named 2021 Winner of Gospel Music Fan Award

Denham Springs, LA – (July 27, 2021) Chronicle, the much loved husband and wife duo of Tim and Missy Kinchen, has been named as the winner of Christian Voice Magazine’s 2021 Gospel Music Fan Award in the Favorite Video Category.

Gospel Music Fan Award recipients are decided on annually by Gospel music fans and enthusiasts through a two-ballot voting process done in 31 categories. Chronicle was given the award for their inspired video rendition of Old Rugged Cross. This classic hymn was originally part of their immensely popular “Sunday Morning, Red Back Hymnal” CD.

On behalf of Christian Voice Magazine, parent company CEO Randall Wilds states, “We sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we have been unable to present our annual awards program in a live setting due to Covid-19 health and safety restrictions for the past couple of years. As these concerns and restrictions currently continue to subside, we are planning to return to Somerset, KY, in May with Gospel Music FanFair, including the annual Gospel Music Fan Awards.”

Of the win Tim Kinchen says, “We are very honored to receive this award, and give God all the glory. He truly is the reason we sing. We love this old song, and the message it shares of what Jesus accomplished for us at the cross. While the important thing isn’t an award, we couldn’t be happier that it also blessed the lives of our fans and are so grateful to them for voting for us.”

Old Rugged Cross was penned by George Bennard in 1913, and the video was created by David Brown in 2020. Chronicle has breathed fresh life into this timeless hymn, and their talent, inspiration and anointing has clearly been felt by the fans. After watching the video, we know you will enthusiastically endorse this well deserved honor for one of Southern Gospel’s favorites, Chronicle.

To purchase Chronicle’s music click any of these icons or go to : https://www.chroniclegospelgroup.com/ministry-music-store

To book Chronicle email: chroniclegospelgroup@yahoo.com

About Chronicle

Husband and wife duo, Chronicle, hail from Denham Springs, Louisiana. Comprised of Melissa Kinchen (Missy) and husband Tim Kinchen, they travel and minister throughout the southern United States.

Their unique sound has a soulful country vibe, held together by Missy’s rich alto vocals and Tim’s throaty baritone voice. Highlighted by Tim’s amazing prowess on the sax, the group can make even the oldest hymn sound fresh and new. Gifted with the ability to write their own anointed music there is an added dimension to their concerts that makes them an award-winning combination.

Chronicle shares in both concert and the Word when requested. Their experienced delivery and love of the Lord is evident in every moment they are on the platform.

Their partnership with producer Les Butler has allowed their music to be shared across the radio airways. They are a sound to be reckoned with, and any church would be privileged and blessed to have them in.