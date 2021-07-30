The Lore Family Shares Message of Salvation In “Run To The Throne”

Arden, North Carolina (July 30, 2021) — When it comes to releasing new music, two years can seem like forever to both artists and listeners — but that’s how long it’s been since The Lore Family last shared new creative fruits of their faith and talent. Now, with their first single not drawn from 2019’s full length album, Hidden Blessings, the quartet reveals that, while their message of salvation remains unchanged, their artistic horizons are wider than ever.

With its echoes of African-American gospel sounds, “Run To The Throne” introduces a new element into the Family’s sound — one that underlines the song’s call to action and redemptive theme. Led by the urgency of daughter Fayth’s vocal, the quartet’s performance, backed by simmering organ and restrained guitar, gains steady power as it moves from a hushed opening question — “Are you bending beneath the weight of all your past mistakes?” — through a ringing chorus that invites listeners to “cast all your cares, just leave them there, He’ll make them His own,” to a call-and-response closing that resounds with the energy of an altar call.

“I believe that ‘Run To The Throne’ is one of those songs that feels like you’re drinking a cool glass of water or catching a breath of fresh air,” says Fayth Lore. “The simple, yet direct, lyrics share such a profound truth that is easily forgotten. God wants us to come to Him. He loves us unconditionally. He is calling to us. He is drawing us to His side.

“Our society prides itself on being self-sustaining and independent, but God created us to need Him. I Peter 5:7 reminds us, ‘Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.’ It doesn’t matter if we’ve strayed from Him or we’ve been hurt, and it doesn’t matter what your need is. He calls us to His throne: ’To the weary, Jesus says come!’”Listen to “Run To The Throne” HERE.

About The Lore Family

The Lore Family consists of Darren, Sandy and their two children, Fayth and Samuel. Over the past several years, The Lore Family, which calls Portsmouth, Ohio home, has ministered at hundreds of services, making sure each concert or ministry opportunity is fulfilled with excellence and authenticity. The Lores began their ministry traveling in the tri-state region of Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, but have now traveled across the United States, singing a mix of classic and current Southern Gospel favorites as well as originals written by Darren. ​The Lores have sung on many well-known stages across the country, including those at the National Quartet Convention, Gatlinburg Gathering Showcase, Singing In The Sun Showcase, Gospel Music Showcase TV, Great American Gospel TV, Gospel Music USA TV, Dollywood, Silver Dollar City and more. Their radio releases have been consistently in the top 20 of the Singing News Chart, and are played regularly on satellite stations such as Sirius XM’s enLighten. Fans voting in the Singing News Fan Awards have voted The Lore Family in the top 5 category for Favorite New Mixed Group for 2 consecutive years. Although charts and awards are honoring, The Lore Family understands that these things come and go. Their main purpose for radio/TV ministry is to give a message of hope and encouragement to seekers and believers. As the Lord blesses, The Lore Family will continue to record and release quality, anointed Southern Gospel Music.

About Crossroads:

Crossroads is a market leader in the Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Americana fields. Established in 1993, following the combination of Horizon Music Group and Sonlite Records, Crossroads now operates several divisions including Crossroads Label Group (Horizon Records, Sonlite Records, Mountain Home Music, Skyland Records, Pisgah Ridge Records, Crossroads Records, and Organic Records), Crossroads Distribution, Crossroads Radio Promotions, and Crossroads Recording Studios. Led by a strong executive team of Christian music and Bluegrass music veterans, Crossroads combines cutting-edge technology with creative innovation to connect fans with our artists’ music.