Monday – August 2, 2021

August 2, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Crabb Family holds on to #1 spot this week with “My King Is Known By Love” – the first #1 single for the group in well over a decade. The chart also sees debuts from Brian Free & Assurance and Paid In Full this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1118My King Is Known By Love Crabb Family1(2)
2219Start With Well DoneGreater Vision2
3317Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank3
4717Grace Ain’t FairNelons4
5510The WayGaither Vocal Band5
6619Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn6
7821 Whosoever Will May Come 11th Hour7
81411The Final WordWhisnants8
91512The God I KnowErwins9
101714You’re Home to StayGuardians10
11424Never Changing GodKingdom Heirs1(3)
12127Peace In TrustingIsaacs12
13923What a DayLegacy Five1
141023Hard TimesZane & Donna King10
151120He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet1(3)
16217Faithful Once AgainSteeles16
17207When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 17
18239UnspokenJordan Family Band18
19255The 99LeFevre Quartet19
201322You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love Us Mark Bishop11
211621This Is Amazing Grace Old Paths7
22227Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
231822These Are the DaysKingsmen12
242413He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons24
25358The Day I Got SavedHighRoad25
26317Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers26
27277OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family27
28287Healed By the StripesBrowders28
292910God Walks InFreemans29
30375I Choose JoyTaylors30
311923Messiah OvercameKaren Peck & New River1(3)
323216The Rock That Never AgesLore Family32
33335Those Hands Down East Boys 33
34342Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn34
35402Address Change NotificationSouthbound35
363617Thinking Outside the Grave Master’s Voice17
371What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance37
38387The God Who Never ChangesLauren Talley30
39393Never Been a Time Talleys39
401Too MuchPaid In Full40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
