Multiple ACM Award Winner Gordon Mote Reimagines Steven Curtis Chapman’s “His Strength Is Perfect” with Voices of Lee

NASHVILLE, TN—New Haven Records has just released, “His Strength is Perfect,” the fifth single from multiple Academy of Country Music winner Gordon Mote’s Grammy-nominated album, LOVE LOVE LOVE. Mote is joined on the lushly orchestrated ballad by Danny Murray and the Voices of Lee, a 14-member a cappella ensemble from Lee University in Cleveland, TN which has enjoyed the national spotlight on the hit NBC show, The Sing-Off.

“His Strength Is Perfect” was penned by legendary CCM artist Steven Curtis Chapman and SESAC songwriter of the year, Jerry Salley. Chapman’s recording of the hit song earned the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Inspirational Song of the Year in 1990.

Mote reflects, “This song is as true today as it was when it was written. It’s ministered to me all these years and I finally had the opportunity to record it on LOVE LOVE LOVE. By God’s providence, it’s been especially encouraging to folks during this difficult worldwide pandemic. There’s hardly a family that hasn’t been affected by health issues or economic loss. Sometimes, Christians think that our faith will exclude us from hardship and pain, but that’s just not true. The message of the Gospel is that Jesus won’t leave or forsake us no matter what we’re going through and that his presence, power, and peace are even more evident during times like these.”

Here are the lyrics from the song’s chorus: His strength is perfect when our strength is gone/He’ll carry us when we can’t carry on/Raised in his power, the weak become strong/His strength is perfect, His strength is perfect.

New Haven Records president Ken Harding concludes, “Gordon Mote is not only one of Nashville’s most in-demand session players and producers, he also understands the power that a great song has to uplift and transform lives. As a matter of fact, his last single “Time To Pray” is currently nominated for a 2021 Dove Award. One of the great privileges of my career has been to watch Gordon find one extraordinary song after another to record for our label. This is truly the perfect song for these times.”

When not in the studio or performing his own concerts, Gordon is playing keyboards on Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour which features such other legendary artists as Martina McBride, Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt, Sara Evans, America, and the Beach Boys.



About Gordon Mote:

Blind since birth, Gordon Mote began playing piano at the age of three. Ever since, he’s been using his God-given musical talents to write and record songs that reflect his faith. After graduating from Nashville’s Belmont University with honors, Mote was asked to join Lee Greenwood’s band. Since then, Mote has become an in-demand concert and studio musician playing, touring and recording with some of Country and Gospel music’s biggest artists, including Porter Wagoner, the Gaither Vocal Band, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Blake Shelton, Trisha Yearwood and Alan Jackson, among others. Moreover, Mote has also been a long-running guest on numerous Gaither Homecoming tours. Throughout his career, Mote has garnered three Academy of Country Music Awards, multiple Music Row Magazine Instrumentalist of the Year Awards, numerous Dove Award nominations and two GRAMMY® nominations. For more information, go to www.gordonmote.com.

About New Haven Records:

New Haven Records is a Nashville-based music corporation that includes label, publishing, and film companies. For almost three decades, they have focused on the uniquely American genres of Black Gospel, Southern Gospel, and Country & Bluegrass Gospel. New Haven’s product is distributed to the mainstream through SONY Distribution and to the Christian marketplace through Provident Music Distribution. For additional information, go to www.newhavenrecords.com.