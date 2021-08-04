Ad
Daywind Music Publishing Celebrates 2021 BMI Recognition

August 4, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (AUGUST 5, 2021) — Daywind Music Publishing is celebrating its songwriters Lee BlackKaren Peck Gooch, and Joseph Habedank, who were recognized for writing some of the most performed songs in Christian music last year. BMI, one of the largest performing rights organizations which collect royalties from radio, television, and other performances, honored three writers at the 2021 BMI Christian Awards celebration, announced online this year on BMI.com 

To honor the achievements of these Christian songwriters and more, BMI created a webpage where fans could watch special video messages and performances, listen to award-winning music, and learn more about their favorite songwriters. 

Daywind Music Publishing’s catalog, Christian Taylor Music, and its exclusive songwriters Lee Black, Karen Peck Gooch, and Joseph Habedank, were among those honored by BMI for some of Christian music’s top played songs on radio. Lee Black co-wrote “Going There,” performed by Triumphant Quartet. Karen Peck Gooch co-wrote “The God I Serve” and “The River” both performed by Karen Peck & New River, both of which are tracks on their latest album, Lift His Name. And Joseph Habedank co-wrote his song, “Sometimes It’s the Radio.”

“We extend our sincere gratitude to BMI for recognizing the impact of each of these songs and our songwriters. We are so very proud of Lee Black, Karen Peck and Joseph Habedank for the achievements these awards represent.”

Daywind Music Publishing is home to an award-winning roster of songwriters including Lee Black, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jody Braselton, Clint Brown, Riley Harrison Clark, Jason Cox, Natalie Cromwell, Janice Crow, Seth Elby, Marty Funderburk, Joseph Habedank, Mike Harland, Wayne Haun, Devin McGlamery, Tim Lovelace, Karen Peck Gooch, John Darin Rowsey, Levi, Jacob and Rob Mills (The Sound,) Belinda Smith, Sue Smith, Barry Weeks, Dianne Wilkinson, and Nathan Woodard.

