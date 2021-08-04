Ad
News Ticker

Michael Combs Performs at 2021 Noah’s Ark at The Ark Encounter

August 4, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Nashville, Tennessee (August 4, 2021) Renown Gospel singer Michael Combs is excited to announce that he will be performing at the Gospel Music spectacular concerts on the replica of Noah’s Ark at The Ark Encounter.

Michael will be performing on August 17th and was thrilled to say, “I was so excited to hear that I was invited to be a part of the 40 Days and 40 nights of Gospel Music at The Ark Encounter. This is without a doubt the biggest Gospel Music event ever. Our prayer is that Our Great God will use us and our Ministry to touch a life for Jesus. What an awesome opportunity!”

Michael continued saying, “The Ark experience is so unique because unlike ministering in churches and Gospel concerts where the audiences are predominantly Christian, the Ark is a venue where people of all walks of life, including all religions and nationalities will gather together. It will be our opportunity to minister the Gospel to some who would never enter a church door.”

After a year of hard times in finding places and opportunities to sing, Michael is now back in full force, ready to minister wherever the Lord leads.

To learn more about Michael Combs go to https://www.michaelcombs.com.

See Michael on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/michaelcombsministry.

To book Michael at your church or concert contact Beckie Simmons Agency at https://wwwbasworld.com.

For Publicity contact Sunday EditionPR at deonunthank@gmail.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes