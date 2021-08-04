Michael Combs Performs at 2021 Noah’s Ark at The Ark Encounter

Nashville, Tennessee (August 4, 2021) Renown Gospel singer Michael Combs is excited to announce that he will be performing at the Gospel Music spectacular concerts on the replica of Noah’s Ark at The Ark Encounter.

Michael will be performing on August 17th and was thrilled to say, “I was so excited to hear that I was invited to be a part of the 40 Days and 40 nights of Gospel Music at The Ark Encounter. This is without a doubt the biggest Gospel Music event ever. Our prayer is that Our Great God will use us and our Ministry to touch a life for Jesus. What an awesome opportunity!”

Michael continued saying, “The Ark experience is so unique because unlike ministering in churches and Gospel concerts where the audiences are predominantly Christian, the Ark is a venue where people of all walks of life, including all religions and nationalities will gather together. It will be our opportunity to minister the Gospel to some who would never enter a church door.”

After a year of hard times in finding places and opportunities to sing, Michael is now back in full force, ready to minister wherever the Lord leads.

To learn more about Michael Combs go to https://www.michaelcombs.com.

See Michael on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/michaelcombsministry.

To book Michael at your church or concert contact Beckie Simmons Agency at https://wwwbasworld.com.

