New Day/Artist Resource Services Announces Formation of Big Picture Records

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (AUGUST 6, 2021) — Artist Resource Services (ARS) a division of New Day Christian Distributors, is pleased to announce the formation of Big Picture Records, a new platform for artists to expand their ministries.

Big Picture Records’ first artist is Justified, a Michigan-based quartet with a great buzz around them. They are finalizing their first release to be distributed through New Day. “Justified is a great group of guys who strive to do everything with excellence, and that speaks volumes. We cannot wait to introduce this group to new listeners,” says Anthony Facello, director of ARS.

“We are excited for the future of Big Picture Records and Artist Resource Services. Our mission is to provide a platform for ministries needing a team that not only believes in them but will also walk alongside as a partner in their efforts” added Facello.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of Big Picture Records,” says Tim Caldwell, manager of Justified Quartet. “With their years of experience and attention to detail, we are so excited about what the future holds. Be watching for great things to come from Big Picture Records.”

ARS provides services for independent artists and labels across genres including audio and video recording, marketing (including social media, radio promotion, and public relations), distribution, manufacturing, and merchandising. ARS serves artists and labels from the Southern Gospel community such as Jordan Family Band, Vaughn Family, Michael Booth, HighRoad, Browder’s, and House of Isaacs. For more information about Artist Resource Services, visit our website at artistresourceservices.com.

About New Day: New Day Christian Distributors is a female-owned, independent distribution company started in 1981 by Dottie Leonard Miller. New Day exclusively distributes to Christian retail Curb/Word, WEA, ADA, Lunjeal, Fair Trade, Daywind, Reach, Gotee, TillyMann, GoDigiPath, Tyscot, Venture3 Media, Malaco, Tooth and Nail, Getty Music, Fuel, Nashville Label Group, New Day, and many other independent labels and artists. In addition to music, New Day represents a wide array of gift, toy, book, bible, dvd, apparel, and church supply products from major companies in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit newdaychristian.com or call 1-809-251-3633.