Ad
News Ticker

New Day/Artist Resource Services Announces Formation of Big Picture Records

August 5, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (AUGUST 6, 2021) — Artist Resource Services (ARS) a division of New Day Christian Distributors, is pleased to announce the formation of Big Picture Records, a new platform for artists to expand their ministries. 

Big Picture Records’ first artist is Justified, a Michigan-based quartet with a great buzz around them. They are finalizing their first release to be distributed through New Day. “Justified is a great group of guys who strive to do everything with excellence, and that speaks volumes. We cannot wait to introduce this group to new listeners,” says Anthony Facello, director of ARS.  

“We are excited for the future of Big Picture Records and Artist Resource Services. Our mission is to provide a platform for ministries needing a team that not only believes in them but will also walk alongside as a partner in their efforts” added Facello. 

“We are so thrilled to be a part of Big Picture Records,” says Tim Caldwell, manager of Justified Quartet. “With their years of experience and attention to detail, we are so excited about what the future holds.  Be watching for great things to come from Big Picture Records.” 

ARS provides services for independent artists and labels across genres including audio and video recording, marketing (including social media, radio promotion, and public relations), distribution, manufacturing, and merchandising. ARS serves artists and labels from the Southern Gospel community such as Jordan Family Band, Vaughn Family, Michael Booth, HighRoad, Browder’s, and House of Isaacs. For more information about Artist Resource Services, visit our website at artistresourceservices.com.    

About New Day: New Day Christian Distributors is a female-owned, independent distribution company started in 1981 by Dottie Leonard Miller. New Day exclusively distributes to Christian retail Curb/Word, WEA, ADA, Lunjeal, Fair Trade, Daywind, Reach, Gotee, TillyMann, GoDigiPath, Tyscot, Venture3 Media, Malaco, Tooth and Nail, Getty Music, Fuel, Nashville Label Group, New Day, and many other independent labels and artists. In addition to music, New Day represents a wide array of gift, toy, book, bible, dvd, apparel, and church supply products from major companies in the United States and around the world. For more information, visit newdaychristian.com or call 1-809-251-3633. 

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes