Singing News Presents the Graceland Gospel Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (August 5, 2021) – Graceland – the historic home of “The King of Rock & Roll,” Elvis Presley – is set to host it’s first-ever Gospel music event. In a special partnership with Singing News and Sea Walker Media, the Graceland Gospel Music Festival will welcome fans from across the globe from November 3-5, 2021, in Memphis, TN on the Graceland property at the Soundstage. The three-night event will feature an incredible lineup of gospel music, including: Triumphant Quartet, Joseph Habedank, Brian Free & Assurance, Greater Vision, Emily Ann Roberts, Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, Mark Trammell Quartet, The Sound, Carolina Quartet, Legacy Five, The Isaacs, Jeff & Sheri Easter, Mike Lefevre Quartet, Michael Combs, and more.

In addition to evening concerts, the festival will feature matinee concerts, morning Bible studies and a very special matinee presentation called “The Gospel Side of Elvis.”

“It’s no secret that Elvis Presley loved Gospel music, including Gospel music in his concerts and recordings,” said Ray Flynn, Sea Walker Media President. “In fact, Elvis won all three of his GRAMMY® Awards in Gospel categories. We feel this is the perfect way to help expand the genre of Southern Gospel music by bringing it back to Elvis Presley’s Graceland.”

“When I met with the wonderful folks at Graceland four years ago, I never dreamed we would be able to do something so special,” said Scott Godsey, Sea Walker Media CEO. “The artists and industry support through our Sea Walker and Singing News brands completely transformed the opportunity with this amazing entity. It’s the love of Gospel music that gave Elvis a reason to sing and it’s an honor to bring that music back to his home.”

Elvis Presley has been called the greatest entertainer in the history of music. He topped the charts of almost every genre of music. He was literally awarded with 101 gold albums, 57 platinum and 25 multi-platinum, and in addition, 139 million LP records. During his lifetime, he won three GRAMMY awards, all for gospel music – There are many pictures and videos documenting Elvis with Southern Gospel Quartets and this event will be historic as Gospel Music continues at Graceland.

The Guest House at Graceland hotel is located just footsteps from the home of Elvis Presley just across the street from the Soundstage at Graceland, and is offering special rates for a limited number of rooms for attendees of the festival. Tickets are on sale now at https://graceland.com/gospel or by calling toll free at 877-777-0606. This event is expected to sellout. For more details go to SingingNews.com.

