Monday – August 9, 2021

August 9, 2021 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The Nelons claim the #1 spot this week with “Grace Ain’t Fair” – the first #1 single from the group’s AGM Award winning Peace At Last. The chart also sees debuts from Tribute Quartet, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and The Perrys this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1418Grace Ain’t Fair Nelons1
2318Religion Isn’t Working Joseph Habedank 2
3511The WayGaither Vocal Band3
41015You’re Home to StayGuardians4
5119My King Is Known By LoveCrabb Family1(2)
6220Start With Well Done Greater Vision2
7913 The God I KnowErwins7
8812The Final WordWhisnants8
9620Raised On RedWilburn & Wilburn6
10722Whosoever Will May Come11th Hour2
11196The 99LeFevre Quartet11
12128Peace In TrustingIsaacs12
13178When They All Get Together Mark Trammell Quartet 13
141810UnspokenJordan Family Band14
151125Never Changing God Kingdom Heirs1(3)
16168Faithful Once AgainSteeles16
171324What a DayLegacy Five1
181424Hard TimesZane & Donna King 10
191521He Walked OutTriumphant Quartet 1(3)
20343Roll Back RiverTiffany Coburn20
21353Address Change Notification Southbound21
22228Anytime’s a Good TimeHyssongs21
23259The Day I Got SavedHighRoad23
242414He’s Leading the WayWilliamsons24
25306I Choose JoyTaylors25
26268Pray ‘Til Something Happens to Me Kramers26
27278OverwhelmingMylon Hayes Family27
28288Healed By the StripesBrowders28
292911God Walks InFreemans29
302023You Can’t Say He Didn’t Love UsMark Bishop30
31372What the Cross Really Is Brian Free & Assurance 31
323217The Rock That Never AgesLore Family32
33394Never Been a TimeTalleys 33
34402Too MuchPaid In Full34
351Somebody TellTribute Quartet35
361Keep On Keepin’ OnErnie Haase & Signature Sound36
372323These Are the DaysKingsmen12
38388The God Who Never ChangesLauren Talley30
391Keep Moving AlongPerrys39
40336Those HandsDown East Boys33
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

