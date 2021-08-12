Big Week of The Isaacs – Dove Nomination, Invitation to Join Grand Ole Opry, The American Face Release!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (August 11, 2021) – The Isaacs, one of today’s most respected vocal groups, receives a 52nd Annual GMA Dove Award “Best Bluegrass/Country/Folk Album of the Year,” nomination for the 2020 House of Isaacs release songs for the times. The awards will be handed out on Friday, October 22nd on TBN. This Friday, August 13, The American Face will be available on a DSP (digital service provider) anchored by the People.com premiered title track and video. Please visit www.theisaacs.com for more information.

Last night, the family played a unique 30-minute set on the “Grand Ole Opry” followed by a special gathering of friends and industry leaders in support of the Friday release of The American Face, produced by Bryan Sutton, Ben Isaacs and The Isaacs.

The multi-GRAMMY-nominated Dove Award-winning The Isaacs, members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, were surprised on stage at the Grand Ole Opry tonight by Opry member Ricky Skaggs with an invitation to become official Opry members. The group will be formally inducted into the Opry family on Tuesday, September 14.

Sonya Isaacs says, “We are so honored to receive this nomination for our songs for the times album. We recorded this album last year mostly out of need. Need to stay connected with our locked home fans; need to encourage them and ourselves during the strange wilderness we were all walking through, and need to fulfill our calling during a time when we couldn’t pull the bus out of the driveway. Our fans helped pick the songs and helped us virtually record this album. We hope they feel included in this nomination and proud to have been a part of something that helped us all get through a very difficult season.”



The Isaacs have won 7 GMA Dove Awards, IBMA (International Bluegrass Music Association) and have several GRAMMY nominations for their past two previous projects. From the stages of the Grand Ole Opry to Carnegie Hall, this respected and popular group tours over 100 dates a year and helps fund numerous missions through The Isaacs Foundation.

The Isaacs, the multi-GRAMMY® nominated family group with roots dating back to 1971, began in part with matriarch Lily Isaacs, who spent time as a folk singer recording for Columbia Records. Her three children Ben Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, and Becky Isaacs Bowman join her in one of the most vocally compelling groups to hit the stage in many years. As 2020 Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees, this band of masterful vocalists, acoustic instrumentalists and hit songwriters offers a unique style that only family harmonies can create. Add to that their contemporary style and you have a group that appeals to a wide-ranging audience. Their remarkable sound has led to invitations from high-profile contemporaries, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, John Rich, Paul Simon and many more, to sing on numerous albums and stages. Additionally, The Isaacs are one of the most requested to sing America’s National Anthem at events ranging from professional sporting events to Presidential rallies and many other special occasions. Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music such as country, bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, contemporary, acoustic and gospel. Drawing from these influences, The Isaacs are gearing up to release their new album, The American Face, this August via their House of Isaacs label. The American Face is a 12-song secular collection split between new material like the title track, released on July 2 as the lead single, and covers of classics like “More Than Words” by Extreme, “You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago, “We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles and “Forever and For Always” by Shania Twain. A portion of proceeds from the album will benefit The Bridge Ministry, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Nashville, which exists to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope. Since 2018, the Isaacs, first line descendants of Holocaust survivors, have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to bless Israel, specifically Holocaust Survivors, Israeli Defense “Lone” Soldiers, and orphans through their non-profit organization, The Isaacs Foundation. The Isaacs are frequent guests on the Grand Ole Opry, active members on the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Concert Series and perform over 100 dates a year to welcoming fans throughout the world. Having performed at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall, The Isaacs have also entertained fans at CMA Fest and on the “CMA Country Christmas” special. The award-winning group has also performed on and been nominated for the GMA Dove Awards where they have earned seven trophies. Other award shows include the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, the National Quartet Convention Awards and the Inspirational Christian Country Awards. Two of their recent projects, executive produced by NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, received consecutive GRAMMY® nominations for Best Roots Gospel Album as well as a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Song. The Isaacs feel blessed to be able to travel and spread the message of hope and grace through song and story.