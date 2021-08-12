StowTown Records Earns Multiple GMA Dove Award Nominations

Nashville, TN (August 11, 2021) – StowTown Records is thrilled to share their multiple nominations for the 2021 Dove Awards. Label co-founder and producer, Wayne Haun, has garnered eight nominations. StowTown artists Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Triumphant Quartet, The Guardians, Tiffany Coburn and The Browns are all nominees for this, the 52nd annual GMA Dove Awards.

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound and Triumphant Quartet each garnered two nominations this year, including Southern Gospel Artist of the Year. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s single “Wake Up” also received a nomination for Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year. “I, along with all of the guys of Signature Sound, are both humbled and thrilled to have heard the news about our nominations this morning,” shares Ernie Haase. “Like everyone else who sings the Gospel, we hope and pray that our music makes an impact on listeners, and we are thankful for this nomination and what it represents.”

Triumphant Quartet’s recent release, Bigger Than Sunday, has been nominated for Southern Gospel Album of the Year. This is their second nomination in this category as their project Yes won the Dove Award for this same honor in 2019. Eric Bennett expresses their gratitude by stating, “We are so thankful to be named among this year’s Dove Award nominees. We pray that we honor the Lord in everything we do.”

The Guardians have had a great week as they not only received their second nomination for Southern Gospel Album of the Year with their current album It’s Still Good News, but their single “You’re Home To Stay (Where We Ever Shall Be)” is this week’s #1 song on the Power50 Weekly chart. The Guardians’ album Ready For Revival was also nominated for this same award in 2019.

First-time nominee Tiffany Coburn is ecstatic to have learned that her new album, You Are More, received a nomination for Inspirational Album of the Year. “What an incredible honor it is to receive my first nomination!” exclaims Tiffany. “I’m beyond grateful and want to publicly say thank you to the Gospel Music Association for this meaningful recognition. To my fellow nominees, to those who came before me, and for those who have yet to come – what a thrill it is to share in this moment with you.”

Family group The Browns have also been honored with their first GMA Dove nomination. “Better Off There” from their album Brave has been nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year. Michaela Brown shares, “We are thrilled beyond words for our first Dove Award nomination, especially for a song that has had such an impact on so many lives this past year. Sonya (Isaacs Yeary), Jimmy (Yeary) and Wayne (Haun) wrote such a special song, and we are honored to be able to share it with the world!”

Wayne Haun’s nominations once again include Producer of the Year, as well as five production nominations in various categories. He is also a songwriter on two nominated songs. “I’m so overwhelmed and yet so proud,” states Wayne. “I’m proud of the artists and writers who strive to give their very best. I’m proud of our incredible team who works overtime to make sure the music is heard. I’m proud of the GMA for always having a place at the table for our styles of music.”

The 52nd GMA Dove Awards show will take place live and in-person at the Allen Arena at Nashville’s Lipscomb University on October 22nd, and will once again be televised on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).